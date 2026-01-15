Man who posed as ‘Caucasian sugar daddy’ in extortion scam gets 12 yrs’ jail, 15 strokes of cane

SINGAPORE: A man whose acts against his women victims have been described as “horrific and perverse” has been given a 12-year jail sentence, along with 15 strokes of the cane.

Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh, a 38-year-old Malaysian national, pretended to be a Caucasian sugar daddy in order to lure women from Singapore to Malaysia, asking them to pose for lewd photos and videos, and then extorting money from them.

His victims have suffered both physically and emotionally from his schemes.

On Jan 13 (Tuesday), Singh was found guilty of two counts of cheating and one count each of extortion and attempted extortion involving two female victims.

Singh’s schemes

Singh carried out his offences between 2018 and 2020, was arrested due to a joint operation from authorities from Singapore and Malaysia and was convicted in November.

He created a persona for himself on dating sites, pretending to be a Caucasian man in Malaysia who lived on a yacht. Singh told women he was a sugar daddy who would give them money in exchange for companionship and intercourse.

His communication with the women included having them send explicit material, and in one case, he pretended to be the sugar daddy’s driver. In that situation, a woman was coerced into lewd acts with him.

Singh would then extort the women by threatening to spread the photos and videos they sent him. For example, the woman who performed lewd acts with the “driver” was extorted of more than S$183,000. This woman was forced into doing similar acts with other men, who paid for the services. This money, however, went to Singh.

She eventually filed a police report against him in October 2020. Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said that Singh was “effectively a serial rapist” and that if he had carried out his offences in Singapore, he could have been charged with several counts of rape.

The court heard of the debasement and suffering of Singh’s victims, including one woman who was badly wounded due to having been whipped, and another who had suffered too much trauma to even attend therapy.

Mr Bin said that what Singh’s victims had been forced to do was “utterly debasing” and “disgusting,” characterising his behaviour against the women as particularly manipulative and deceptive. /TISG

