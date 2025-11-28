Prosecution seeks jail, caning for man who posed as ‘Caucasian sugar daddy’, luring women from S’pore to M’sia

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man who had pretended to be a sugar daddy in order to lure women from Singapore to Malaysia was convicted on Thursday (Nov 27) of four charges.

Though Rajwant Singh Gill Narajan Singh had claimed trial, he was found guilty of charges that include extortion and cheating, according to a CNA report, which added that the prosecution asked for 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane in light of Singh’s “horrific and perverse” acts.

He will be sentenced in January.

What Singh did to deceive women in Singapore

Singh carried out his offences between 2018 and 2020. At the time, he was living in Malaysia with his wife and children and was jobless.

He made up a persona for himself on dating sites, pretending to be a caucasian man in Malaysia who lived on a yacht. Singh told women he was a sugar daddy who would give them money in exchange for companionship and intercourse.

His communication with the women included having them send explicit pictures and videos, and in one case, pretending to be the sugar daddy’s driver. In that situation, a woman was coerced into lewd acts with him.

Singh would then extort the women by threatening to spread the photos and videos they sent him. For example, the woman who performed lewd acts with the “driver” was extorted of more than S$183,000.

The CNA report said that this woman was forced into doing similar acts with other men, who paid for the services. This money, however, went to Singh.

She eventually filed a police report against him in October 2020, which led to his arrest during a joint operation between the Singapore Police Force and the Royal Malaysian Police Force.

CNA reported that after he was charged in Singapore, he confessed in detail, showing remorse and saying that he committed his actions in order to support his family.

During the trial, however, Singh, who did not have legal representation, changed his story, and denied that he was the sugar daddy.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jeremy Bin said that Singh was “effectively a serial rapist” and that if he had carried out his offences in Singapore, he could have been charged with several counts of rape.

The court heard of the debasement and suffering of Singh’s victims, including one woman who was badly wounded due to having been whipped, and another who had suffered too much trauma to even attend therapy.

Mr Bin said that what Singh’s victims had been forced to do was “utterly debasing” and “disgusting,” characterising his behaviour against the women as particularly manipulative and deceptive. /TISG

