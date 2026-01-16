// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 16, 2026
30.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/jcomp (for illustration purposes only).
Relationships
2 min.Read

Man wants his 8 y/o son to be independent, but wife and MIL aren’t on the same page

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A father with somewhat of a parenting problem recently sought advice from local Reddit users, saying that he would like his eight-year-old son to be more independent, but his wife and mother-in-law feel otherwise, saying it’s too early and that encouraging more independence can start in a couple of years.

The post author wrote that he has always taught his son, who is an only child, to do things on his own, such as showering, having meals, and carrying his school bag, as he believes these “small responsibilities” will help the boy’s confidence and self-reliance.

His wife and mother-in-law, however, carry his school bag for him and help him bathe and eat, which makes the boy’s dad sad sometimes.

However, his wife has told him that she is cherishing their son’s childhood as long as she can, adding that he will grow up quickly and become a teenager before they know it. She thinks that learning to be independent can start when their son is 10 years old.

See also  NUS grad who got married a year ago says the cost of living in Singapore "is insane"

The dad has National Service, which the boy will have to eventually serve, in view, and added that he worries about his learning “to stand on his own and coping independently.”

He added that he recognises his wife and mother-in-law can sometimes “baby” the boy out of love, but he still “can’t help worrying about how it might affect him in the long run.”

While the post has been taken down as it tended to be somewhat of a rant, many commenters still gave solid pieces of advice in the hopes of helping the family.

A Reddit user encouraged the post author to “train” his wife and mother-in-law, in the sense of giving them praise and positive reinforcement when they allowed the boy to become more independent, which would “make them enjoy seeing him grow.”

Another agreed, writing, “This. As a parent blessed with loving and doting grandparents, I’ve learned that we sometimes need to step in and remind them that their precious grandchildren are growing up and need space to develop independence. Grandparents also cannot override the parents’ instructions, no matter how well-intentioned they may be.”

See also  V Day blues: 30-year-old man wonders when it's 'too late' to find love

“To add on, it seems the wife and grandparents are also learning to let go, because OP said sometimes they still baby the son, so if OP can see when they are doing the right thing and praise them, it’s much better than only noting down when they are doing the wrong thing. That grows resentment over time,” a commenter added.

Another advised the post author not to worry too much, as children will naturally grow into independence. They added that in school, young kids carry their bags on their own, since there is no way that a teacher would do it for them.

Others commended the dad, saying that his desire to see his son grow in independence is good parenting, encouraging him to also praise the boy whenever he takes steps in that direction. /TISG

Read also: Parenting win: Couple wins hearts by distributing earplugs, candy on baby’s first flight

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

‘Sign of a newborn BTO’ — Lift covered in flyers makes Reddit users laugh

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, a Reddit user posted a...

Singapore employer at wits’ end as helper keeps going to toilet to watch TikTok

SINGAPORE: An employer has taken to social media in...

‘I am not costing the family anything’: Man asks if he was wrong to cut parents’ allowance after moving out

SINGAPORE: A local man has taken to Reddit’s Ask...

Business

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

PropTech firm PropertyGuru among Singapore’s Top Employers for 2026

SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru Group has been recognised as a Top...

The Assembly Place eyes portfolio expansion with IPO of 50.3 million shares at 23 cents each

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based community living operator The Assembly Place is...

HSBC reportedly considering selling Singapore insurance business worth over US$1B

SINGAPORE: HSBC Holdings is reviewing options for its Singapore...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //