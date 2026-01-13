Parenting win: Couple wins hearts by distributing earplugs, candy on baby’s first flight

SINGAPORE: When a new mum and dad decided to take their baby on her first flight, they were understandably nervous. Babies are unpredictable, after all, and could end up getting very uncomfortable on the journey and crying, or worse yet, screaming, for long periods of time.

While most travellers would just silently put up with it, there have also been irate passengers who’ve had meltdowns over small children who’ve cried uncontrollably, and in today’s age, where social media captures everything, well, no one wants to inadvertently star in a viral video negatively.

Fortunately for the passengers travelling on the same flight, new parents Bert and Lulu were three steps ahead of everyone else (@bertandlulu), and they came well prepared for the first flight of their five-month-old baby girl, Toto.

Two days before their flight, Toto’s dad made goody bags for their fellow business class passengers. While there was chocolate and mints in the baggies, “the most important thing” in them, as the young dad pointed out, was earplugs, to be used in the event that Toto starts making a fuss.

On the day of their departure, he confessed to being very nervous, and to make matters worse, the flight was delayed by two hours, which was tough on Toto’s mum, who lamented, “We planned the milk timing!”

During boarding, the young dad could be seen going from row to row with Toto strapped to his chest, giving out the goody bags. It contained a note from Toto, explaining to everyone that it was her first flight, but she made a deal with her parents to be on her best behaviour.

Fortunately, she behaved very well indeed, falling asleep in her father’s arms and cooperating with her parents.

Many TikTok users applauded Toto’s dad and mum for their thoughtfulness toward the other passengers.

“Thank you, dear parents, for being mindful of others,” wrote one.

Another called them “very thoughtful and considerate.”

“I wish there were more people like you, like man, I’d sometimes hear 6 babies at once crying,” a user on the platform wrote.

Some parents noted, however, that children of Toto’s age still have a relatively easy time on flights, but those a little older can be more difficult to manage.

“5 months is still very good, but do not try after 14 months to 36 months,” one warned.

A fellow content creator was among the recipients of Toto’s goody bag, and she documented it in a video as well.

“The SWEETEST mum and dad made this for all of us for a mere 2-hour flight. How do I send them a HUG?” wrote @lulupezelina in the caption.

/TISG

