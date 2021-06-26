Home News Man to plead guilty of harassing two women with racial slurs

Man to plead guilty of harassing two women with racial slurs

One says Chinese people are stupid while the other says people are stupid.

hc-stays-production-warrant-against-lawrence-bishnoi

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

Home NewsLaw
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A district court heard on Thursday (Jun 24) that a man who used racist language in harassing two women on separate occasions is planning on pleading guilty on Jul 27 to the charges against him.

Fifty-two-year- Periyanayagam Appavoo faces two counts of harassment and one count of using criminal force on a man.

Neither the accused nor his victims’ nationalities have been made public.

His first charge of harassment stems from an incident on Apr 23, 2020.

Periyanayagam reportedly told a woman only identified as Ms Kamsuna, “Be careful as I would return to beat you… You Chinese people bring the Covid into Singapore.”

- Advertisement -

This occurred in Sengkang, at a supermarket on Rivervale Drive.

Just two months later, on Jun 23, he was at Sengkang General Hospital when the next incident occurred.

Periyanayagam is said to have abused a nurse named Catherine Lam with vulgar language.

“You are Chinese, Chinese people are stupid. I want an Indian doctor,” he allegedly told her, pointing his finger at her.

Around the same time this incident occurred, while he was still at the hospital, he allegedly grabbed Mr Muhammad Faizuan Ahmad Juan by the neck, which is why he faces a charge of using criminal force.

- Advertisement -

The Straits Times (ST) says there are no additional details on Ms Kamsuna and Mr Faizuan.

ST also reported that in a separate case, a woman received a four-week jail sentence on Wednesday (Jun 23) for the racist insults and vulgarities she spoke at another woman on Sept 3, 2020. 

Unprovoked, 40-year-old Siti Ai’sha Jaffar called a 33-year-old woman a “stupid Indian.”

/TISG

- Advertisement -

Read also: Grab driver quizzes passengers about how Singaporean they are, and then launches into an anti-Indian rant

Grab driver quizzes passengers about how Singaporean they are, and then launches into an anti-Indian rant

Follow on Social Media

Send in your scoops to @theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“What about Karl Liew?” Netizens react to the dismissal of Parti Liyani’s bid for compensation from AGC

Singapore — have had mixed reactions to the High Court decision dismissal of Indonesian domestic worker Parti Liyani’s appeal for compensation from the Attorney-General’s Chambers. High Court Judge Chan Seng Onn said on Monday (Jun 21) that Ms Parti had not...
View Post
Featured News

Calvin Cheng quotes Lee Kuan Yew in Facebook post, addresses cleanliness in hawker centres

Singapore — Former Nominated (NMP) Calvin Cheng quoted Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on the topic of cleaning up after oneself. “Mine is a very matter-of-fact approach to the problem. If you can select a population and...
View Post
Featured News

PSP accepts Shanmugam’s challenge to a debate, says issues like CECA and foreign PMETs that affect S’poreans’ livelihoods need to be raised

Singapore -- On Tuesday (Jun 22), the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) accepted K Shanmugam's call to a debate on the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). In May, Minister for Law and Home Affairs K Shanmugam called out Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent