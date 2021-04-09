Man scratches parked car, almost hits the driver when fleeing the scene

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man allegedly scratched a parked car in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (Apr 5) before fleeing the area and almost hitting the vehicle driver in the process.

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared a Stomp report on Thursday (Apr 8) with the caption, “Do you know this guy?”

The community page, which is known to highlight road incidents in Singapore, also noted that the police were looking for the individual involved in the alleged damage to personal property.

According to the Stomp report, the incident happened at Lot 79 of the car park in Block 302 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4 at around 5.25 pm.

A man, also the car rental company owner, informed Stomp that his Gojek driver rentee was out for a toilet break when the incident happened.

Video footage showed a man in a blue long-sleeved shirt approaching the stationary car.

Less than half a minute into the video, thumping noises could be heard. As the Gojek driver returns to the parked vehicle, an adjacent car was seen exiting the area.

“The Gojek driver entered the car park because he wanted to go for a toilet break. He parked next to the culprit’s car.

“The culprit scratched the Gojek driver’s car. When he saw the Gojek driver walking back to his vehicle, he panicked, jumped into his car and sped off, nearly hitting the Gojek driver,” shared the owner.

The man also claimed that a nearby lorry driver witnessed the scene and offered to be a witness.

The owner shared that the Gojek driver was a hardworking, sole breadwinner of five. “This is his first experience with this crazy unfortunate incident.”

A police report has been lodged by the Gojek driver.

The police confirmed receipt of the report and said investigations are ongoing, Stomp noted.

In response to the ROADS.sg post, members from the online community hoped that the culprit would quickly be put to task and charged./TISG

