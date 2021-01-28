Driver of Mercedes nearly hits man at IKEA Tampines, ends up scratching his own car

- Advertisement -

Singapore—One Mercedes Benz driver has hopefully learned that impatience doesn’t pay.

In his haste to get past a truck parked in the loading bay of the IKEA Tampines, the driver forced his way through an impossibly narrow space.

Video footage caught the Mercedes very nearly hitting the man standing at the open doors at the back of the truck.

Perhaps only the man’s quick reflexes and flexibility prevented an accident from happening.

And while the man can be clearly seen asking the driver of the Mercedes to wait, the driver paid no heed and kept going.

A video of the incident was uploaded on Tuesday (Jan 26) on the Facebook page of Mr Muhammad Hisyam, and then on the Facebook and YouTube accounts of SG Road Vigilante.

In the video, it appears that the truck was blocking the way of two vehicles that needed to pass—the dark-colored Mercedes Benz and a white car.

The white car can be seen slowing down and waiting by the side of the road.

The Mercedes Benz, however, can be seen proceeding between the loading bay and the truck, despite the presence of the man at the doors of the truck.

Because the Mercedes Benz was coming at him, the man can be seen coming closer to the truck and arching his back to avoid being hit.

He can also be seen looking incredulously at the Mercedes Benz.

At that point, having steered the vehicle a little too far to the left, the driver ended up scratching the back of his car on the rear of the truck.

Why the truck was parked at the loading bay in the first place was explained by a commenter on Mr Muhammad Hisyam‘s post named Nur Shilah, who said she’s the wife of the man standing at the back of the truck and who nearly got hit.

She explained in her comment that her husband was merely trying to close the truck’s back door and then park properly.

Had the driver of the Mercedes just waited a few seconds, no damage would have been done to either vehicle.

She acknowledged that it was “lucky” her husband did not get hit but added that a police report had been filed regarding the incident.

