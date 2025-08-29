Man says neighbours have been throwing ‘cigarette butts, cooked chicken, and other rubbish’ onto his EV, suspects jealousy

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean resident recently shared on social media that some of his neighbours have been deliberately throwing “disgusting rubbish” onto his newly purchased electric vehicle (EV).

In his post on the r/drivingsg subreddit on Thursday (Aug 28), the man wrote that he suspects that this may have been done out of ‘jealousy.’ “There wasn’t this issue with my previous vehicle, and all seemed well and good.”

He also explained that his car is parked in open spaces between HDB blocks, as there are no multi-storey carparks in the area, making it alarmingly easy for whoever is behind this to carry out their petty acts.

“I’ve been getting cigarette butts, cooked chicken meat, etc., thrown down onto my vehicle,” he said. “Since the rubbish came down from above, my dash cam couldn’t catch who did it.”

Seeking advice online, he wrote, “What recourse do I have for case of retribution from some neighbours who seem to have arranged to do some disgusting acts just to show their jealousy towards me who got a new EV recently?”

“What did I do wrong with getting a new car? Who to write to?” he added.

“You can put a GoPro or Insta360 (even better) to capture the deeds.”

In the comments, several Singaporean Redditors shared that they or people they know had experienced similar problems.

One recalled that their car was harassed for years by another resident who insisted they should only park in their designated lot.

“They kept leaving threatening notes on our car. We reported it to the police, and eventually they found him via other people’s dashcam,” they said.

Another shared, “Happened to my colleague and his new EV too. People walking by threw rubbish onto the vehicle. New vehicle and envy aside, I suspect that many Singaporeans hate EVs too, for example, prime EV lots which could have gone to a car.”

Meanwhile, some Redditors gave the man advice. One wrote, “Cigarette butts are quite difficult to aim and land at the designated spot if flicked from higher levels. So you can narrow down the suspects to the 2nd to 4th floors. If you really want to catch the culprits yourself, you can put a GoPro or Insta360 (even better) to capture the deeds.”

Another added, “Since he likes to throw from above, maybe you can install those car sun umbrellas to shield your car when it’s parked. This might force the culprit to then come down to do the deeds at ground level, thus exposing himself to your dash cams.”

