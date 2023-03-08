Man says his VISA card was hacked from Thailand even though he hasn’t been there in 7 yrs

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media in alarm after his VISA card had been hacked in Thailand. However, what added to his distress was how the matter was handled by UOB.

“My UOB Visa card was hacked at Thailand whilst I have never been there in past 7years! After complaints through phone calls more than 3 times, this is the reply I got from UOB customer service! No refund ?! My SGD984.79 just gone with poor UOB cybersecurity,” wrote Mr Sanhaw Chong on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Wednesday morning (Mar 8).

Mr Chong added a screenshot of four transactions from Jan 13 to 15. A Jan 14 transaction in Baht appears to be the fraudulent one. A payment of SGD 984.79 or THB 23,568 had been made to Aiyawan Transport Limited Sanulok TH.

The company’s product description online is as a “Business buying antiques and scrap metal. All types of car rental business both manned and unmanned,” with an address at 299/2, Moo 10, Tha Thong, Muang, Phitsanulok 65000, Thailand. The web page also says that its Business Status is Active.

The other screenshot the post author provided was purportedly from a message or email from UOB bank which said that the transition had been “carried out over the counter using the credit card” Mr Chong had added to the payment wallet in his mobile device.

“As the disputed transaction had successfully taken place when you reported the scam and there are no chargeback rights for such transaction(s), we are sorry that we are unable to file a dispute for the transaction(s) to be refunded to you.”

The email also requested Mr Chong for a copy of the police report and added that UOB will “promptly provide all necessary information as requested by the Police, to facilitate their investigation.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Chong as well as to UOB.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg