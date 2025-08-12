Man says his mum kept 10% of his earnings and made him fund his own university fees

SINGAPORE: Parents are supposed to nurture their children and prepare them for independence, but one man says his experience growing up was very different. For more than 10 years, he claims his mother’s main priority was controlling every aspect of his finances rather than supporting his well-being.

In a post on the r/SGexams subreddit, he wrote that, for as long as he could remember, every dollar he spent was monitored.

“I wasn’t allowed to buy anything other than food and school materials all the way until I started working. Also, I was only allowed to eat food that cost less than S$5 at the food court throughout my life until I started working full-time,” he said.

He further revealed that throughout his formative years and up to polytechnic, his mother would provide him with pocket money at the beginning of each week, only to reclaim any unspent amount by the week’s end. “I had totally zero dollars with me during holidays and weekends,” he added.

Even during his polytechnic internship, he had no control over his income. He claimed his mother kept all his earnings, and he later discovered that she had been transferring “S$100 each month” from his intern pay into her personal bank account without informing him.

After graduating from polytechnic, he said the restrictions continued. “[My] mother made me go out to work, and all my salary goes into a joint account between me and her. Every month, she will transfer 10% of my salary into her own bank account.”

Moreover, he shared that his siblings received much better treatment than him. “My family isn’t poor, my parents paid for my older siblings’ uni fees and their overseas trip with their school, and let them eat whatever they want when they were young,” he wrote.

In contrast, he said he was compelled to save for his own university education. “I had to use the joint account to save up for my own uni. My mother also told me that she won’t lend me any money for my uni, and if I don’t have enough money, I should just drop out.”

“You are the investment child.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor commented, “Your mum is controlling you, probably bordering along the lines of financial abuse, and you should probably leave your home as soon as possible because she’ll probably depend on you financially for a very long time. She views you as an investment, not as an individual who’s free to make choices on their own.”

Another agreed with this view, writing, “You are the ‘investment child.’ Sorry, Bro, but I think you should create your own bank account, move out, and adios, amigos, from your mum, and remember to keep all the (receipts) of her controlling you in case she sues you for allowance.”

A third added, “I think maybe you can check DNA to see whether if you are really her child?”

A few others also encouraged him to have an open conversation with his siblings, hoping that by making them aware of the situation, they might be willing to stand by him and help address the matter together.

