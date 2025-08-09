‘I paid $8 for these!’: Man warns others about vendor selling overpriced ice cream with no price displayed

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to warn others about the vendor stationed near Tampines MRT station who allegedly sells overpriced ice cream.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, Facebook user Syukuri Apa Yang Telat Ad claimed he was charged S$8 for two ice creams—one served in a cone and the other as an ice cream sandwich.

He also mentioned that he only found out about the price after the vendor had already handed him the two ice creams. “I asked the uncle three times, ‘$8?!’ [but he kept insisting it’s because] they’re big size now. Last time, the ice cream cone was not so big,” he wrote.

He added that there was no price indicated anywhere on the cart, and that he would not have bought the ice cream if he had known the price beforehand.

“Think I was being ripped off, but since he was an uncle I did not make a big hooha. Told him it’s not right to do this, but he stood his ground so I paid anyway,” he said.

“Just putting it here in hopes that people do not take it for granted (like I did) and ask for the price before buying.”

“Daylight robbery!”

In the comments, many said they recognised the vendor and wrote that he is indeed notorious for charging steep prices for his ice cream.

One netizen shared, “This uncle is infamous for charging high prices. At one point he was selling outside my sons’ school. I heard parents complained about him charging high prices to unsuspecting primary school students. So he moved away I guess. I think many Tampines residents recognise his face and will never buy from him.”

Another commented, “Daylight robbery! This is in Tampines. I was also charged $8… I was shocked too… if I get McDonald’s ice cream a few metres away, it is way cheaper…”

A third shared, “I had confronted him before and he claimed his ice cream slice are thicker than others. I’ve stopped buying from him since then.”

Meanwhile, a fourth netizen offered a different viewpoint, writing, “I feel if you ask the price and don’t agree with it, then don’t buy. Some people will be okay with it. That’s his strategy. At the end of the day, if everyone feels it’s too expensive, then nobody will buy from him, and he will suffer. But it’s good that this was brought up.”

