// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, August 9, 2025
29.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook Group
Featured NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

‘I paid $8 for these!’: Man warns others about vendor selling overpriced ice cream with no price displayed

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to warn others about the vendor stationed near Tampines MRT station who allegedly sells overpriced ice cream.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group, Facebook user Syukuri Apa Yang Telat Ad claimed he was charged S$8 for two ice creams—one served in a cone and the other as an ice cream sandwich.

He also mentioned that he only found out about the price after the vendor had already handed him the two ice creams. “I asked the uncle three times, ‘$8?!’ [but he kept insisting it’s because] they’re big size now. Last time, the ice cream cone was not so big,” he wrote.

He added that there was no price indicated anywhere on the cart, and that he would not have bought the ice cream if he had known the price beforehand.

“Think I was being ripped off, but since he was an uncle I did not make a big hooha. Told him it’s not right to do this, but he stood his ground so I paid anyway,” he said.

See also  RGS says controversial comment was made "off the record" by staff who is not a school spokesman

“Just putting it here in hopes that people do not take it for granted (like I did) and ask for the price before buying.”

“Daylight robbery!”

In the comments, many said they recognised the vendor and wrote that he is indeed notorious for charging steep prices for his ice cream.

One netizen shared, “This uncle is infamous for charging high prices. At one point he was selling outside my sons’ school. I heard parents complained about him charging high prices to unsuspecting primary school students. So he moved away I guess. I think many Tampines residents recognise his face and will never buy from him.”

Another commented, “Daylight robbery! This is in Tampines. I was also charged $8… I was shocked too… if I get McDonald’s ice cream a few metres away, it is way cheaper…”

A third shared, “I had confronted him before and he claimed his ice cream slice are thicker than others. I’ve stopped buying from him since then.”

See also  US President Trump has early birthday celebrations and lunch at the Istana with PM Lee

Meanwhile, a fourth netizen offered a different viewpoint, writing, “I feel if you ask the price and don’t agree with it, then don’t buy. Some people will be okay with it. That’s his strategy. At the end of the day, if everyone feels it’s too expensive, then nobody will buy from him, and he will suffer. But it’s good that this was brought up.”

In other news, a young Singaporean took to social media to share her frustration with her parents’ lack of concern for her health, revealing that she had been fed unhealthy food for years and was dismissed when she raised concerns about her medical condition.

In a post on r/askSingapore, the local recounted how her parents would regularly serve dishes such as Hokkien mee, char kway teow, and mee goreng “three times a day for multiple days in a row” or even “the same pizza for all meals across three days.”

“When I was young, of course, I had no idea what was good and what was bad, so I had no choice but to go with it,” she wrote.

See also  Budget 2020, Covid-19 and leaks: The Heng Swee Keat and Chan Chun Sing show

Read more: Singaporean woman says her parents fed her hawker food daily for years; she’s now battling severe high cholesterol

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

© The Independent Singapore