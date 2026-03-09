// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
3 min.Read

Man says he was threatened with a PIP and possible termination after speaking up about his manager’s unfair treatment

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: After raising concerns about his manager’s alleged mistreatment, an employee claimed he was warned he could be placed on a PIP and even lose his job.

Writing on the r/singaporejobs subreddit, he set out a long list of grievances about the way his manager had been treating him.

“I have been in this company for a bit more than a year now. Initially, she was okay. I think because at that time, she was kind of short-handed, so she treated me nicely,” he said.

“After she recruited a more senior staff member, she started to show her true colours. She would micromanage me and nitpick everything I do. She would insult me and call me ‘stupid.’”

The issues did not stop there. A few months ago, he claimed his manager began telling a higher-up that he had made several mistakes. However, he insisted those errors were actually made by another team member, yet he was the one being blamed for them.

To him, it felt like he had somehow become the convenient scapegoat.

He also said his manager showed clear favouritism within the team.

“For instance, I had to take leave on xxx date, and I asked her 5 months in advance. She said no because it was a project period and no one is supposed to take leave during the period. However, nearer to the date, she told the team that another team member, B, won’t be around, as B has booked her holiday and my manager had to honour her and let her go.”

Feeling fed up, the man tried to escalate the situation to a higher-up, hoping someone would look into what was happening. 

“I tried to escalate the unfair treatment to my manager’s manager, but he is siding with her and threatened to terminate me and put me in PIP,” he wrote. “I don’t know if I can endure this anymore. I dread going to work every day, and I don’t have a WFH [arrangement].”

Now feeling stuck and worn down, he turned to the online community for advice.

“I’m not sure if I should quit. What would you do if you were in my position? I have been actively looking out and interviewing but don’t have any offers on hand.”

“The market is not good right now.”

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor shared that they had once been in a similar situation. Although they also considered leaving, they ultimately decided against it because they were worried about being jobless.

“I was unsure what my plan was after leaving. I thought, ‘How long will I be jobless?’ These considerations held me down, and I decided not to leave. But I have been applying for a job since July last year.”

Another advised the man to wait until he had secured another job before quitting.

“Wait till you find a new job. Just ignore your manager. Leave office everyday, imagining you did your duty, and you don’t owe them anything. Need thick skin to handle such management. Believe, work hard, and focus on finding a new job.”

A third supported this suggestion, writing, “Try to find new job opportunities but don’t quit first, as the market is not good right now. Just do the minimum and try not to talk to her unless she talks to you. For this kind of manager, you need to display that you can quit anytime and have nothing to lose. If you display any weakness/fear of losing this job, you will get bullied even more by her.”

In other news, a local man took to social media to share that the woman he’s dated for just one month expects him to pay for everything.

On Monday (Mar 2), he posted on the r/sgdatingscene forum, explaining that although “they hit it off right away,” he’s been hesitating to take things to the next level because this woman wants the “ultimate princess right off the bat.”

Read more: Man says woman he’s dated for just one month expects him to pay for everything — even demanded a travel ‘allowance’

