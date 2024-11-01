SINGAPORE: A man recently shared on social media that he failed a job interview because he came unprepared and didn’t ask the employer any questions.

Posting in Reddit’s “Ask Singapore” forum, he described how the interview, initially scheduled for 30 minutes, ended after just 12 minutes. He felt that his lack of engagement likely cost him the job opportunity, leaving him frustrated and disappointed.

“The job is a goner to me,” he lamented. “Now I want to prepare myself for the next interview. Need some advice on what to say or ask when they ask this question.”

Many users responded to his post, sharing similar experiences and offering advice on how to prepare better questions for future interviews. Some suggested preparing thoughtful questions about the company culture, team dynamics, or growth opportunities within the role.

One user shared, “Face to face interview? Usually, asking the interviewer to provide more details about the job will help your chances.

“As a hirer, since you have no questions about the company, it tells us a lot about how interested you are. So no loss for both parties if you are not shortlisted; no point going into a job uninterested.”

Another user commented, “This is very basic. Always have questions to ask.”

A third user said, “Is this your first job? Try to suss out workplace culture and actual workload.”

15 questions to ask in your next interview

Job interviews are nerve-wracking because we always think about how the employers are sizing us up. The interviewers’ presence can be intimidating, and it’s natural to feel the pressure to make a perfect impression. However, shifting your mindset can help ease the stress.

Instead of seeing it purely as a performance, try to approach it as a two-way conversation where you’re also assessing the company and the role.

Show genuine interest by being engaged, asking thoughtful questions, and doing some research beforehand. Think of it like a first date, where you’re trying to see if there’s a mutual fit—just remember to keep it professional.

According to Indeed, here are 15 of the best interview questions you can ask in the interview to make a great impression and gain valuable insights:

1.Why is this position vacant? Asking this can give you a better idea of the role’s background—whether it’s a new position, an established one, or if the last person was promoted, quit, or let go. If they were promoted, it might show there’s growth potential. If they left or were let go, it’s a chance to dig a little deeper and get a feel for any challenges or the team environment.

2.What performance benchmarks do you look for? Ask about what they expect you to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will give you an idea of how to perform better on the job if hired.

3. What metrics of success might you use to evaluate my performance? This can give you clear goals to aim for when you start in the organization and help you keep track of your own success. Plus, you can figure out if those goals seem realistic.

4. Can you tell me about the company’s work culture? This question will help you determine whether you’ll fit into the environment.

5. Does the company offer any team-building activities? This will also provide insight into their work culture.

6. What are the biggest opportunities in the company right now? This question helps you figure out where the company is headed. If you’ve been in the industry for a while, you can see if the company is keeping up with the latest trends and growing. If you’re just starting out, you can get a sense of where the industry is moving by listening to what your employer says.

7. What are the biggest problems the company is dealing with right now? How the hiring manager answers this question can also give you insights into the company’s culture. If they give you a direct answer, it shows they’re taking responsibility for their issues and are working on better solutions.

8. What does the career path look like for someone in this role? This will help you get a feel for promotion opportunities, how long you might stay in the role, and the overall growth you can have in the company.

9. Do you provide professional development opportunities? This question will help you find out if the company provides any formal training services for its employees.

10. What is the company’s management style? Ask what it’s like to work with the higher-ups to see if it’s something that you can handle.

11. What is the best part of working for the company? By asking this question, you can get a sense of whether the company fairly rewards its employees. The interviewer might share details about their bonus system or salary progression in response.

12. What sets this company apart from others? This will help you figure out if this is the best company for you.

13. What traits do I need to succeed in this position? Understanding these traits can help you prepare for your future role.

14. With what other departments might collaborate? This question shows you’re interested in teamwork and helps you find out how many people you’ll work with and how much the company values collaboration.

15. What are the next steps in the interview process? Expressing your interest in the next steps shows that you’re eager to proceed and want the job.

