Man’s string of disturbances across 4 HDB blocks impacts at least 7 households

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man who caused repeated disturbances across several HDB flats has been charged in court, after his actions affected at least seven households.

In one incident, he allegedly brandished a pair of scissors and threw a glass bottle at a neighbour’s gate after being asked to keep the noise down.

He now faces 10 charges, including theft, use of criminal violence, reckless conduct, and offences under the Prevention of Harassment Act. He has pleaded guilty to four charges, with the remaining ones to be taken into consideration during sentencing.

Case details

Shin Min Daily News reported that in one incident back in 2024, the suspect had gone to a friend’s unit on the second floor for drinks. In the early hours of the following day, at around 1 a.m., a neighbour approached the unit after hearing loud noises and asked them to lower the volume, saying the commotion had woken his child.

This led to a confrontation in the corridor, where the man and his friend allegedly got into a fight with the neighbour. Both sides exchanged blows.

The neighbour’s wife tried to stop the fight but couldn’t. The neighbour then went upstairs to his sister’s home for safety. When police arrived, he came back down to face the suspect, but the latter grabbed a pair of scissors, stepped out of the unit, and pointed them at the neighbour. Police quickly arrested him.

The neighbour suffered injuries to his head, neck, and back, as well as scratches on his arms, but he refused to go to the hospital. The suspect also had multiple abrasions and bruises.

Other incidents

In a separate incident that same year, the man, who was intoxicated, became involved in another dispute with a resident on the third floor.

He allegedly threw an empty glass bottle at the neighbour’s door, shattering it, and also verbally abused the resident.

Reports added that between November 2023 and October 2024, the man had caused disturbances in his own unit as well as four nearby HDB blocks.

Related news

In similar news related to disputes, there was a report where a male customer at a food store slapped a female employee. The female employee then threw a chair and hit him with a basket full of spoons and forks.

The cause of the fight? Seating arrangement. Read more about the story here.