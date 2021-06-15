Man raises S$708 for Potong Pasir stall makcik, food donated to mosque

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man held a Facebook live video and raised over S$700 for an elderly woman running a hawker stall and donated the food she cooked to a nearby mosque.

Mdm Nisah, a 65-year-old running a Muslim food stall at Jin Biao Coffee Shop in Potong Pasir, has been affected by Covid-19 restrictions such as the ban on dining in during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).

It was reported that some days Mdm Nisah’s sales did not cover her daily rental cost.

Still, she would frequently donate the unsold food to a nearby mosque instead of throwing it out.

- Advertisement -

She also helped a disadvantaged man in the neighbourhood by handing him some food and money.

Mdm Nisah’s kind gestures did not go unnoticed because on Monday (Jun 14), a man who refers to himself as Boimax started a Facebook live video and visited her stall.

Boimax urged others to visit Mdm Nisah’s stall during his two-hour-long video.

He highlighted several times in the video that Mdm Nisah had walking difficulties with a noticeable limp in her gait.

- Advertisement -

Boimax explained that the walking difficulties were caused by an injury from a fall about 30 years ago.

Mdm Nisah is also a widowed mother of two sons and one daughter. One of her sons died in a motorcycle accident and left an 18-year-old grandson in her care.

She also supports her daughter’s family after the latter suffered a pay cut amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boimax also posted an update on Facebook, thanking members of the public for their “strong support and donation of S$708”.

- Advertisement -

They were able to donate the food cooked by Mdm Nisah to a nearby mosque and personally handed over the money raised to her. She was moved by the gesture.

“Without us, she might not go through this and even have an off day this Wednesday,” wrote Boimax.

“She really drop tears for this small amount. She is an idol for everyone even problem come to her, but she still giving out free food to the poor and homeless,” added Boimax./TISG

Read related: Viral post requesting support for Chinatown fried kway teow stall leads to long queues

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg