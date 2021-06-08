Home News Featured News requesting for Chinatown fried kway teow stall leads to...

Viral post requesting support for Chinatown fried kway teow stall leads to long queues

Customers praise elderly and his food

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United - Dabao 2020

Hana O

Singapore – A concerned member of the public took to social media to appeal for for an elderly at Chinatown. Long queues were spotted the following day.

Taking to Facebook page Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on Monday (Jun 7), a netizen shared the plight of an elderly man operating a Fried Kway Teow stall at located at 7 Maxwell Road.

“Guys, do support if you’re around the area as I can tell this old uncle is suffering greatly with this and with minimal technology knowledge, they’re not listed on delivery apps,” wrote the individual.

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

With over 3,300 shares and 2,500 reactions to date, the post has gone viral, eventually leading to increased sales for the stall.

One Desmond Ang commented on the post on Tuesday (June 8) and attached a photo showing a long queue leading to the stall.

Photo: FB screengrab/Hawkers United – Dabao 2020

Many also confirmed that the elderly man’s food was delicious. “Is really yummy. I can’t resist to eat even after my gym session. Let’s support this uncle,” said Facebook user Anthony Low.

“Thankful! This post worked. Saw a queue at the stall this afternoon,” said Facebook user Vicky Chan.

“The uncle really makes an effort to fry the food in small batches, so they are well cooked. Even though he goes around with a bit of a limp, he endures the physical difficulties to continue with the tedious frying process,” shared Elan T.G.

According to The FAT OWL, Singapore, the stall was sold out on Tuesday around noon. “I went there at 12.30 pm to queue. After queueing for 10 minutes and almost reach my turn, the old auntie said sold out for the day.”

Fried Kway Teow is located at #01-01 at Amoy Food Centre./TISG

