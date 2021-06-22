Man misses stop, refuses to alight unless bus captain makes U-turn

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was caught on camera refusing to alight a bus and demanding the bus captain make a U-turn because he missed his stop.

Short video creation app TikTok user Wreon88 uploaded a three-part recording of the incident on Saturday (Jun 19).

A man with glasses and wearing a blue-long-sleeved shirt could be seen talking with the bus captain at the beginning of the first video.

He explained in accented Mandarin to the passenger recording the scene that the bus went past his stop.

- Advertisement -

Chinese newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported that the man was aboard bus service 53 en route from Hougang towards Pasir Ris.

Not comprehending the man, the bus captain then asked the passenger what the man was saying.

The passenger explained that the man wanted to complain about missing his stop.

Afterward, the three individuals discussed whether the bus captain missed the man’s stop despite the latter ringing the stop bell.

- Advertisement -

As they discussed, a woman in the background entered the conversation and says that the bus did stop because that’s where she got in.

The man never went down at the bus stop, the woman said.

She advised the man to go down as they needed to get to work and were already running late.

However, the man refused to listen and continued stating his cause, to which the bus captain admitted not understanding what he was saying.

- Advertisement -

“He just wants to make trouble,” said the passenger recording the scene.

Eventually, the bus captain told the man he should just walk back to the right stop.

“You’re no stop (sic),” said the man to the bus captain.

The man and passenger continued conversing while the woman could be heard complaining in the background.

The passenger also informed the bus captain that the man had no intentions of getting off.

He suggested that the bus captain call the station and tell them of the ongoing incident.

Unrelentless and disgruntled, the man asked the bus captain to make a U-turn and drop him off at the right stop.

When the bus captain refused, the man took out his phone, stating he wanted to call the police to lodge a complaint.

The man was also heard requesting a taxi and demanded that he be compensated for the time he lost.

He also admitted it was his first time taking a bus, although he knew where to get off.

In the third video, a man in a black shirt stepped forward and reiterated the man should simply walk back to his missed stop.

However, the man claims he was “old” and could not walk.

The man in a black shirt also offered to walk him home and exits the bus momentarily for the other to follow.

However, the man stood his ground.

At the end of the video, the TikTok user explained why he decided to record the incident, noting he needed proof to ensure the bus captain was not to blame.

He added that the other passengers eventually alighted and boarded the next bus instead.

/TISG

Read related: Bus crashes into van after being hit by cement mixer, three hospitalised

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg