Monday, December 29, 2025
Photos: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man locks himself inside a house, caused a public disturbance for 2 hours

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man locked himself inside his house and caused a disturbance to the public for two hours, prompting the police and the civil defence team to arrive at the scene. 

A concerned citizen notified Shin Min Daily News that there were several police cars and fire trucks at a block located on Circular Road. As seen in the photos provided by witnesses, the unit was located on the sixth floor of the building, and the rescuers were positioned above and below the unit. Moreover, two of the rescuers were using ropes to communicate with other occupants of the building from the window. 

When reporters arrived at the scene, a male resident revealed that a middle-aged man had locked himself inside his unit and attempted to jump from the building. The man admitted: “Fortunately, the police and civil defence forces arrived quickly, then blocked the window, laid down mats and cast nets, and finally rescued the person. They didn’t leave until about 3 p.m.”

The reporters discovered that the main gate of the man’s unit was locked with a bicycle chain and that the walkway in front of the gate was cluttered with debris. More so, there was a burning smell lingering in the air. It was assumed that the gate was cut open by the rescuers to save other people who were involved. 

Photo 1 21
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

The authorities confirmed that a 54-year-old man locked himself in his apartment and that he was later arrested. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The authorities also assessed and assisted in the situation, especially regarding the man’s potential self-harm. 

In separate news about an HDB public disturbance, there was a report wherein a 70-year-old man smashed 13 panels of glass out of his neighbour’s window out of rage after drinking, due to a history of disputes and grudges with them. The suspect pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two months in prison, with an additional six days since the crime was committed while he was on parole. 

Read more about the story here.

