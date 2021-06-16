Man kills and eat mum, jailed for 15 years

- Advertisement -

Spain – A man was sentenced to 15 years and five months’ imprisonment by a Spanish court on Tuesday (Jun 15) for killing and eating his mother.

Alberto Sanchez Gomez, dubbed the “cannibal of Ventas”, the district where the crime took place, was found guilty of homicide, reported AFP.

Gomez was sane at the time of the event, the court heard.

He killed his mother, then chopped her body and ate “her cadaver over at least 15 days”, reports noted.

Gomez had also fed some of the cadaver to his dog.

According to the indictment, the murder took place in 2019, after the man had an argument with his 69-year-old mother at the flat they shared in Ventas, Madrid.

Gomez strangled his mother before dragging her into her bedroom.

He then used a saw and two kitchen knives to mutilate the body “in order to get rid of the body”.

“He began eating the remains over the course of about 15 days, storing other parts in various plastic containers around the house and the fridge,” noted the indictment.

Gomez placed some of his mother’s remains in plastic bags and threw them in the bin.

A police officer testified that Gomez had confessed to consuming some of the remains raw. Other parts he cooked or fed to the dog, reported local media.

Gomez was arrested on Feb 23, 2019, after the police received a report from a friend of his mother’s noting she was missing.

In addition to his sentence, Gomez was ordered to pay €60,000 (S$96,400) in compensation to his older brother./TISG

