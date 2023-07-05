Man in a company for 5 years says he has not been promoted even once

SINGAPORE: A man who worked in the same company for over five years said he had not been promoted even once.

“I have been in a company for more than 5 years. This company is known for its extremely slow progression so I had not been promoted even once, but the reason I stayed so long was because the colleagues are generally nice. There is also no OT pay for staying back late”, he wrote to popular confessions page SGWhispers.

Because of poor management, the man also added that the turnover rate was very high, with about six people resigning per year. “Because of this, my workload had increased significantly compared to when i first joined, on top of taking a bit of side projects. Therefore, I’m thinking of requesting for a promotion”, he added.

“However, here come the problem, I also have a couple of hard-core colleagues who not only took on high workload, but is willing to take on more side projects by staying back late almost everyday even without OT pay or bringing work home sometimes. I only stayed back late once in a blue moon to complete really urgent stuff as I believe in work-life balance”, he wrote. The man wanted to know if promotions depended solely on his contributions over the years or if he was benchmarked against his colleagues. /TISG

