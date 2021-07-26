Man hurls vulgarities at Punggol Oasis’ McDonald’s staff, says “F*ck you” to the manager

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man raising his voice at McDonald’s staff at Punggol Oasis and hurling vulgarities at them is circulating online.

A member of the public took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Saturday (Jul 24) to share an incident of a customer yelling at the McDonald’s staff at Punggol Oasis.

“Whatever the reasons, using vulgarities on service staff is uncalled for,” said the netizen.

The video began with the man wearing a t-shirt and khaki shorts already arguing with the manager.

“What’s your name, sir?” the manager was heard asking.

“I’m not gonna tell you. Do I need to tell you?” the man said.

The manager explained that the man was being “very abusive with his voice,” prompting them to report the incident to the police.

“Then the police can call me,” said the man. “You are not listening to me,” he said, raising his voice.

The manager noted that she was listening; however, he did not have to curse them in the process.

“Every time you come here,” the woman was heard saying, before her sentence was cut short by the man’s rebuttal.

Before walking away, the man says “F*ck you” to the woman.

The video has sparked a call for customers to be courteous towards food and beverage staff, adding that the service-oriented industry is not easy.

Members from the online community who are customers of the McDonald’s outlet supported the staff, noting they offer good service.

“Overall, Punggol Oasis have very good service staffs (sic),” said Facebook user Alfie Yap. “Please don’t abuse such kindness, making them feel unappreciated and one day return it back to the customers.”

Others confirmed that this was not the first time they witnessed the man scolding the managers at the outlet.

Facebook user Takashimaa Siniti also shared that the manager is known to be professional at her job. “She is a very nice, friendly person and is very patient too. She doesn’t deserve to be treated like that.”

Concerned netizens called out McDonald’s to protect its staff and report the incident to the police.

“I thought McDonald’s has a zero-tolerance policy on customers who abuse their staffs? Since this guy used vulgarities on the lady, a police report should be made,” noted one Marc Tan.

In response to TISG’s queries, a spokesperson from McDonald’s said:

“We are aware of the incident that took place at our Punggol Oasis restaurant on Saturday, 24 July, at around 2pm. Our restaurant manager attempted to manage the situation calmly, and had called the police to assist in resolving the dispute. However, the customer had left the restaurant before the police arrived. More importantly, while our employees strive to do their best every day to serve our customers with care, we also hope that any unintended misunderstandings can be resolved amicably. We believe that under any circumstances, our employees – just like any human being – should be treated with graciousness and respect, and do not deserve to be shouted at in the manner as portrayed in the video. We ask for everyone to show a bit more compassion to all service staff across industries who are doing their best every day, especially during these challenging pandemic times.”

/TISG

