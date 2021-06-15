- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to commend the staff manager of a McDonald’s outlet for handling well an angry customer complaining about the ham in his egg mayo sandwich.

A netizen took to Facebook page Complaint Singapore on Monday (June 14) to share an incident witnessed at McDonald’s West Coast Park.

The individual was placing an order at a nearby kiosk when he heard a man raising his voice at the McDonald’s staff manager.

The man was apparently upset after finding a slice of ham in his egg mayo sandwich. He demanded an apology from the manager, saying there should be no ham in the sandwich.

However, the manager explained that there had always been ham in McDonald’s egg mayo sandwich.

“Then when the staff (manager) was explaining, he (the man) was like, ‘How am I supposed to know? You should admit that the machine is wrong, and the next time I come here, it should be changed.'”

The witness noted that the man was screaming at the manager while stating his case.

On the other hand, the manager was “super calm,” noting the customer did not need to shout.

“It would have been good if someone had a video of this,” said the witness.

At the end of his post, the netizen applauded the manager for handling the situation professionally.

With over 250 comments to date, members of the online community urged the public to be considerate towards those in the food service industry.

“Come on la. Be considerate. They work so tirelessly during this pandemic. You go there scold them. Talk nicely la. Nobody should be treated that way,” commented Facebook user Sunny Sukhbir Singh./TISG

