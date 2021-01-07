Man harasses Angel Supermart staff for asking him to wear a mask

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A family-run minimart named Angel Supermart took to social media to highlight the latest case of a customer dispute leading to “harassment and threats” made on their staff.

On Sunday (Jan 3), Angel Supermart uploaded CCTV footage of an incident on their 37 Miltonia Close outlet, involving a man who was not wearing a face mask.

In the video, a man in a black jacket could be heard shouting at the store staff, which appears to be a request for item exchange.

“Brother, don’t get at me,” the store employee told the man. However, the man kept repeating that the staff was “wasting his time.”

“You wasting my time, ah, you wasting my time.”

The man continued, “Don’t talk about mask, I’m Singaporean, don’t need to talk about mask. What mask?”

The man tried to convince the store staff that the items he wished to exchange were of the same price. He continued shouting at the staff while the latter was on the phone to obtain approval or course of action for the request.

Before storming out of the store, the man hurled vulgarities and insulted the employee.

In their Facebook post, Mr Daniel Tan, who owns the store, further explained the incident.

“It’s 4:30 am, Singapore residents should understand no transactions with liquors are allowed.” He also urged customers to wear a mask when reminded.

“Any dispute, please let the management handle it officially and not cuss the working staff who are following instructions.”

According to a stompstraitstimes.com report, Mr Tan confirmed that the man was just a customer who wanted to exchange his alcohol for a different brand. They had initially thought he was fulfilling a FoodPanda order.

“Does he know that telling my employee not to remind him about his mask because he is Singaporean does not make my employee immune to the virus? He could feel the spittle on his face! That’s why he had to physically turn away from the counter,” said Mr Tan.

“And I can’t believe he used curse words on someone who is just following instructions. How can he threaten and harass him like this?”

The owner highlighted that their employee handled the situation to the best of his ability, which was precisely in line with their standard operating procedures.

Mr Tan added, “Using vulgarities on a service staff is precisely the reason why nobody wants to do (business in the) retail line. We face this sh*t every day.”

The police had confirmed a report was submitted on the incident, said Stomp.

