Angel Supermart complains to SPF about not providing enough protection from ruffian

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A family-run minimart in Ang Mo Kio took to social media to request for further assistance from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) as a blacklisted “ruffian” repeatedly compromises the safety of its staff and clients.

On Thursday (Sept 24), Angel Supermart uploaded a Facebook post with the caption header, “Help!” and tagged the SPF page. According to the post, a particular customer has repeatedly caused a scene within the premises, forcing staff members to “quit in fear.”

“When can our staff get protection from ruffians like this?” wrote the owner of Angel Supermart, Daniel Tan. “It’s been years; we are starting to lose count of the number of times we called the police, you guys can’t seem to help?”

The individual has been banned from the shop with the help of officers who made it clear to the man that he was no longer allowed inside, said Mr Tan. About a month later, the man made another appearance, as seen on the attached CCTV footage dated Sept 24.

- Advertisement -

Based on the video footage, the man had a friend inside the shop who was purchasing some beer. When one of the staff members told him that he could not step inside the shop, he began raising his voice and walked closer to the cashier area.

He addressed the man in charge, asking who was the woman (staff) as if to say she had no right to tell him he couldn’t go inside.

The manager asked if this was the man who was banned, which the female staff confirmed.

When the manager told the man that he could not come in, the latter replied, “I don’t talk to you also, lah.” The manager explained that he was already banned from the shop.

“Don’t waste my time also,” said the man before hurling expletives to the people around him. The manager could be seen picking up the phone to call the police.

“We have had supervisors and staff who quit in fear,” explained Mr Tan in his post. “He (the man) makes personal threats against the safety of our staff, till nobody dares to report to work.”

The man also refused to wear his mask, said the shop owner. “Does somebody have to get assaulted or lose his life before something is done?” he asked.

Members from the online community sympathised with the owner and wondered why nothing had been done by the police to ensure the safety of the staff members.

Others provided suggestions such as posting a sign indicating the man wasn’t allowed inside. Mr Tan noted this was already done since April. “We even have several posters stating this person is not welcome.

“He broke so many laws just there in that video,” commented Facebook user Calvin Yio. “Not wearing (a) mask, not social distancing, ignoring banned rules…”

Facebook user Teo Meng Khai tagged the SPF page and urged them to “stop this guy before he start(s) any crime.”

Help! Singapore Police ForceWhen can our staff get protection from ruffians like this? It’s been years, we are starting to lose count of the number of times we called the police, you guys can’t seem to help???!!!!Upon your advice we have banned this person from the shop, just last month your officers have helped us make it very clear to him. We have had supervisors & staff who quit in fear, he makes personal threats against the safety of our staff, till nobody dares to report to work. Now during covid he refuses to wear his mask also (earlier police report) Does somebody have to get assaulted or lose his life before something is done????? Daniel Tan 24th September 2020Outlet @ Blk 631 AMK Ave 8 S560631 Posted by Angel Supermart on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Read related: