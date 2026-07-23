Singapore still holds world’s most powerful passport title

SINGAPORE: Singapore has once again been ranked as having the world’s most powerful passport, with its citizens able to travel to 192 destinations without needing to obtain a visa in advance, according to the July 2026 Henley Passport Index.

The country retained its position at the top of the global rankings, ahead of Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, which jointly occupied second place. Passport holders from those three countries can access 188 destinations through visa-free entry or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

Sweden placed third on the index, with its passport providing access to 187 destinations.

A group of 11 European countries shared fourth place. Passport holders from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Spain can travel to 186 destinations without securing a visa beforehand.

The Henley Passport Index evaluates the travel freedom offered by 199 passports around the world, ranking them according to the number of destinations their holders can enter without first obtaining a visa. The index measures access through either visa-free travel or visas issued on arrival.

At the bottom of the rankings, Afghanistan continued to hold the position of the world’s weakest passport, with its citizens able to access just 22 destinations without obtaining a visa in advance.