// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, February 10, 2026
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man harassed neighbours for more than 1 year, throwing bottles & rocks at their cars

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: On Monday (February 9), a man pleaded guilty to four charges related to the harassment of his neighbours for more than a year over relatively petty problems. Forty-three-year-old Seah Chin Leong was slapped with a total of 18 charges for mischief, violating the Protection from Harassment Act, and using criminal force in his dealings with his neighbours at Serangoon Gardens.

On multiple occasions, Seah threw rocks and bottles at the vehicles of his neighbours and got into a fight with a neighbour that resulted in both needing to be examined by healthcare professionals. He also damaged the gate of one of his neighbours.

Seah has already made restitution for some of the damage that he caused, and the prosecution is seeking jail time plus thousands in fines.

The troubles between the neighbours began in 2024. Seah, who had moved with his family into a landed home in the Serangoon area in July 2022, got upset with his next-door neighbour during the early morning hours of August 1, 2024, and asked him why he parked his car right outside Seah’s home.

See also  Woman claims she lost 4-5kg in 2 months, suffers sore throat & clogged nose, because of neighbours’ frequent smoking

The confrontation escalated into a fight, and the men exchanged blows, which led to both seeking medical advice.

On November 5, another neighbour called the police, saying he had seen Seah throwing glass bottles at his father’s car from the second story of his house. When one bottle hit the car, the repair cost S$894.

In another incident on Christmas Day of that year, Seah threw rocks at this neighbour’s car. The neighbour said Seah also kicked his car, swore at him in Hokkien, and tried to enter his house.

On February 22, 2025, Seah burnt joss paper in the incense bin on the road outside his residence, and when the flames grew big, one of the neighbours turned on a hose against them, out of concern that the fire would damage their vehicle.

The two then got into a fight, and Seah hit the neighbour’s gate with a stick. Repairs on the gate will cost S$1,000 to S$2,000, CNA reported.

See also  IMDA points fingers at MHA for having approved Watain concert before cancelling it

In May, Seah was arrested. He has since settled with the neighbour whose car he threw bottles at, paying him S$3,393.80.

He has also sold the house so as to avoid further troubles with his neighbours.

The prosecution is asking for S$4,500 in fines and a jail term for Seah, pointing out that the neighbours had to endure Seah’s misdeeds for more than a year.

“In a dense city state as Singapore, where Singaporeans live cheek by jowl with each other, we cannot avoid it that we live so close to each other. From time to time, neighbours might be unhappy with each other, but they cannot resolve disputes or unhappiness by force whether to the other person’s body or property,” said Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Yong.

Sentencing will take place on February 24. /TISG

Read also: Woman apologises for ripping CNY decor off door, then reveals truth about ‘nightmare neighbour’s’ years of harassment 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Travel

Causeway vs Second Link: What first-time travellers need to know

JOHOR/SINGAPORE: Crossing the Johor–Singapore border is almost a rite...
Singapore News

‘Awe-inspiring’: DIY home renovation that took a year earns rave reviews

SINGAPORE: Finding out how to renovate your home can...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Awe-inspiring’: DIY home renovation that took a year earns rave reviews

SINGAPORE: Finding out how to renovate your home can...

Singapore’s median household income is now at S$12,446, but not all boats have risen

SINGAPORE: The median monthly income among Singapore resident households...

Car drives against traffic at checkpoint, driver speeds off despite gun drawn by Johor police

JOHOR: Viral dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV...

‘If I were less Asian, I would have walked away’: 30 y/o son says caring for elderly parents ‘feels suffocating’

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man who is the sole breadwinner...

Business

Singapore pulls in more investments but fewer jobs follow

SINGAPORE: Singapore attracted more investment and spending in 2025,...

Budget 2026: Student wishes Gov’t would incentivise companies to hire fresh graduates, including paying for probation period

SINGAPORE: With Prime Minister Lawrence Wong rolling out the...

Is it crazy? Vietnamese finance worker’s plan to move to Singapore without a job divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A Vietnamese woman has drawn criticism online after...

‘I feel useless’: Singaporean woman opens up about her stressful first week at work

SINGAPORE: Starting a new job is always a trial...

Singapore Politics

‘Tan who?’ Netizens wonder why ex WP chair is weighing in on Pritam Singh’s discipline case, special cadre conference

SINGAPORE: After a letter from the former Workers’ Party...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

© The Independent Singapore

// //