// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 23, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ ICA
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man from China allegedly films himself in detention in SG, uploads video on social media

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: According to a report on Wednesday (Jan 21) from Lianhe Zaobao, a man from China allegedly took a video at a restricted area at the Singapore and Malaysia border and uploaded it onto the social media app Douyin.

Filming videos, or even taking pictures, is largely forbidden in such areas for national security reasons. Altogether, videos and photos taken in these areas may also involve other travellers, as well as officials, whose privacy must be protected.

The report said the video was uploaded on Douyin on Jan 18 (Sunday) on the account of a user named “Hei Zai.” The title of the clip, which is less than half a minute long, is said to be “Detained in a small room by customs upon arrival in Singapore”.

The report describes the video as featuring the voice of a man laughing and saying that he had arrived in Singapore but that he had been detained by the city-state’s customs in a “small dark room.”

See also  Massive 3.5-hour jam along Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on Good Friday eve

The interior of the room can also be seen in the video.

In the clip, the man eventually turns the camera to reveal himself. Also in the room are three women by a glass window and a man in a blue shirt, all engrossed in their phones. Signs on the walls and windows prohibit photography.

Lianhe Zaobao said it has reached out to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for comments.
The ICA posted this on Facebook in October 2024.

484322121 976945284626591 4119762839474689024 n

This was posted a few months after a Singaporean man named Wong Jeo Wah ran afoul of the law after taking to social media to complain about how he was allegedly treated by an ICA officer at a departure lane at Woodlands Checkpoint.

On Aug 15, two days after the incident, he was handed one count under the Infrastructure Protection Act of taking photos and videos without permissionUnder the act, unauthorised photography or videography in a protected area could land an offender up to two years in jail or cost them up to S$20,000 in fines. /TISG

See also  Malaysian driver who rushed into bus lane and ignored auxiliary police at Woodlands checkpoint banned from entering Singapore

Read related: New video of what really happened in Woodlands checkpoint incident of SG man who posted unauthorised photos & videos of ICA officer

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

US man caught with drug-laced vape & chocolates with psychedelic mushrooms gets 1 year & 2 weeks’ jail

SINGAPORE: On Jan 22 (Thursday), a man from the...

Foreign tenant claims he suffered an asthma attack after landlord repeatedly smoked inside HDB unit

SINGAPORE: An HDB tenant, an international student holding a...

President Tharman calls for ways create more jobs at World Economic Forum

SINGAPORE: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland,...

Man carried a girl in the basket of his bike, raised public concerns about safety 

SINGAPORE: A basket is usually used to carry things...

Business

Amazon to trim workforce again, with job cuts expected next week

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon is reportedly planning another round of...

‘Am I a strawberry for complaining?’: Young worker earning S$4k says he works overtime, on weekends, and is expected to ‘be responsive 24/7’

SINGAPORE: Younger workers often get slapped with the label...

She walked away from a S$6k salary to protect her mental health—and it backfired

SINGAPORE: Can quitting a toxic job really buy you...

Foreign-owned retailers likely to continue entering the Singapore market, analysts say

SINGAPORE: Foreign-owned retailers are likely to continue entering the...

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //