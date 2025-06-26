Man found dead at foot of Woodlands block after allegedly attacking another with knife

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a HDB block in Woodlands on Saturday evening (June 21), shortly after allegedly injuring another man in a suspected domestic dispute.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at Block 684A Woodlands Drive 73 around 7.40pm. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with injuries believed to have been caused by a knife. He was conscious when taken to the hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the two men were involved in a dispute inside a flat prior to the incident. The older man is said to have attacked the younger man with a knife before fleeing the unit. He was later discovered lying motionless at the foot of the block. A paramedic pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play in his death.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the deceased was not a resident of the unit and is believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the injured man.

Police investigations are ongoing.