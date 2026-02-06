// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, February 6, 2026
Photo: Depositphotos/ fonnapath (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore News
Chinese man fined after harassing restaurant over mobile phone charger

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man got into an argument with a restaurant owner over reasons people least expect—a mobile charger. The bout led to harassment and a smashed glass outside the restaurant. 

What happened?

According to investigations, the suspect went to the restaurant and got into an argument because he repeatedly unplugged and plugged his phone while using a borrowed phone charger. With this, the owner’s wife asked him to charge it for a while before unplugging it, and this remark did not sit well with the suspect. 

Because of this, the suspect harassed them repeatedly, demanding an apology. The owner admitted that the suspect harassed them more than a dozen times, and it already affected their business. 

There also came a time when, after leaving the restaurant, the suspect smashed a beer glass on the ground outside the closed restaurant, scattering shards of glass that nearly injured a customer. Someone called the police, and the suspect was arrested on the spot.

The 49-year-old Chinese national now faces four charges, including one count of harassment, one count of reckless conduct endangering the peace, mischief, and public disturbance while intoxicated. He pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was fined $2,800.

The owner admitted that the suspect had not come to the store to apologise and reconcile with him after his arrest. 

In similar news related to harassment, there was a report where two brothers assaulted a police officer while drunk. They also slapped a female resident in the face with slippers outside an apartment when they were advised to slow down while riding their vehicle. 

With this crime, the older brother admitted to one of the charges, and the younger one admitted to two. More so, the judge will also take into consideration the remaining charges given to the brothers. 

Furthermore, as punishment, the older brother was sentenced to five weeks in jail while the younger brother was sentenced to seven weeks. 

Read more about the story here

