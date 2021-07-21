Man escapes 4th-floor hotel quarantine by tying bedsheets together

Australia — A 39-year-old man serving quarantine was arrested after he fled his fourth-floor hotel room using tied-up bedsheets.

According to the police, the man had arrived on a flight from Brisbane to Western Australia on Monday (Jul 19).

He had failed to complete a G2G pass (an initiative by Western Australia Police Force to manage and enforce travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic) prior to arrival, said WA Police on Facebook on Tuesday (Jul 20).

Upon entry to WA, a manual G2G pass was completed. However, the application was denied as it did not satisfy any exemption categories under existing restrictions for Queensland, and he was issued with a direction to leave WA within 48 hours.

The man was directed to undergo temporary quarantine overnight at a hotel.

It is alleged that at about 12:45 am on Tuesday, the man climbed out a window on the fourth-floor room using a rope made of bedsheets and fled the area, said the police.

Officers located the man at 8:55 am on Beaufort Street near Second Ave in Mt. Lawley and took him into custody.

The man was charged under provisions of the Emergency Management Act with failure to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

Attached, to the post, were photos of the makeshift rope hanging from the window of the hotel room.

The police did not reveal the man’s identity except his age and that he had tested negative for Covid-19. The man’s reasons for his alleged actions were not clarified.

The tight national and internal border controls imposed by Australia has led to fewer Covid-19 cases and reported deaths compared to other developed countries.

On Wednesday (Jul 21), more than 40,000 people in the Central West area were given a stay-at-home order.

The country reported 103 new cases on Jul 20 and has 915 recorded death. /TISG

