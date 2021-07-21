International Man escapes 4th-floor hotel quarantine by tying bedsheets together

The man was charged under provisions of the Emergency Management Act with failure to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

Photo: FB screengrab/Western Australia Police Force

- -

Australia — A 39-year-old man serving quarantine was arrested after he fled his fourth-floor hotel room using tied-up bedsheets.

According to the police, the man had arrived on a flight from Brisbane to Western Australia on Monday (Jul 19).

He had failed to complete a G2G pass (an initiative by Western Australia Police Force to manage and enforce travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic) prior to arrival, said WA Police on Facebook on Tuesday (Jul 20).

Upon entry to WA, a manual G2G pass was completed. However, the application was denied as it did not satisfy any exemption categories under existing restrictions for Queensland, and he was issued with a direction to leave WA within 48 hours.

The man was directed to undergo temporary quarantine overnight at a hotel.

It is alleged that at about 12:45 am on Tuesday, the man climbed out a window on the fourth-floor room using a rope made of bedsheets and fled the area, said the police.

Officers located the man at 8:55 am on Beaufort Street near Second Ave in Mt. Lawley and took him into custody.

The man was charged under provisions of the Emergency Management Act with failure to comply with a direction and providing false or misleading information.

Attached, to the post, were photos of the makeshift rope hanging from the window of the hotel room.

Photo: FB screengrab/Western Australia Police Force

Photo: FB screengrab/Western Australia Police Force

Photo: FB screengrab/Western Australia Police Force

The police did not reveal the man’s identity except his age and that he had tested negative for Covid-19. The man’s reasons for his alleged actions were not clarified.

The tight national and internal controls imposed by Australia has led to fewer Covid-19 cases and reported deaths compared to other developed countries.

On Wednesday (Jul 21), more than 40,000 people in the Central West area were given a stay-at-home order.

The country reported 103 new cases on Jul 20 and has 915 recorded death. /TISG

