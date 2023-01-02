Man embarrassed by his girlfriend who wipes her armpits with tissue paper in public and in front of his family while chatting

MALAYSIA — A man took to social media to complain about his sweaty girlfriend, who has a habit of wiping her armpits in public. The anonymous netizen posted that he has a gorgeous girlfriend but has a habit that he finds embarrassing.

Nevertheless, “after many years of love,” the man is still very happy that he has a beautiful girlfriend with good character. He likened her beauty to Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat. She would also put great effort into dressing up nicely when they go out. “The only thing that can’t be accepted is that she wipes her underarm sweat with tissue in public, wherever we go!” he noted.

“She’s a sweaty person. Just 10 minutes of exercise and her clothes are as wet as if she just jumped out of the sea,” explained the boyfriend. Although hyperhidrosis, or the condition of sweating excessively, was tolerable, it was the wiping of armpits in public that the man found intolerable.

He recalled when he took her home to see his family, she suddenly wiped her armpits before continuing to chat with his relatives. The concerned boyfriend added that his family teased him about it all night long.

Meanwhile, he tried discussing the issue with her, but she said it’s normal to wipe sweat and that he was overthinking things. “I really can’t understand,” said the man who posted the confession on Malaysian radio station MY FM’s Facebook page.

The post garnered over 1,000 comments from netizens who aired mixed reactions. Some offered silly suggestions, such as sticking a sanitary pad on her armpit to address the problem or licking her armpits for her.

Others advised the man to take her for medical treatment to address the over-sweating problem or find an antiperspirant she could use. /TISG

