Man says he has fallen head over heels for a prostitute, his friends tell him he would “be a laughing stock”

A man who wanted to make a prostitute his girlfriend took to social media asking others for advice if they would do the same.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote: “Wanted to check with the guys. Would you guys consider getting together with a girl who is in the flesh trade?”

The man went on to reveal that he first met the woman in a session but added that he then “found myself falling head over heels for her”. When the man went to his friends about his situation, they strongly advised him against the relationship with the prostitute and said that he “would be a laughing stock among my peers”.

The man asked for netizens’ thoughts on the matter.

Here’s what they said:

Last month, asking netizens for advice on behalf of his friend, one user known as Eugene Ng wrote: “Do you know of any guys who dated [a] prostitute? How is it like?” In a post on Facebook page Umbrage Singapore, Mr Ng wrote that his friend earned about S$2,000 a month and, over seven years, failed to find a girlfriend despite using dating apps and attending speed dating events. “Some girls reject him for his low income. Some girls probably find him boring and nerdy,” he wrote. Mr Ng added that his friend knows a Thai girl who is a Permanent Resident in Singapore and works in the red-light district as a freelancer. When his friend asked the Thai girl to be his girlfriend, she was not fully convinced and added that being alone in Singapore, she needed her job and money to pay for her condominium rent and car. “How can he convince her to quit this line? Because if she go do blue collar job like waitress, salary around 2k plus will not be able to maintain her current lifestyle. He himself earn 2k plus a month he also cannot afford to pay for her expenses”, Mr Ng wrote. “Should he just forget about asking her to be his girlfriend?” he added. Man says his friend wants to date a freelance prostitute but is unable to afford her expenses /TISG

