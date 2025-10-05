Man considers spending S$5k on engagement ring, asks Singaporeans: ‘How much do people usually spend? Is there a rule of thumb I should follow?’

SINGAPORE: How much do people usually spend on engagement rings just to hear that life-changing “yes”?

This question recently sparked a lot of discussion online after a man planning to propose shared that he was thinking of buying a S$5,000 engagement ring for his long-time girlfriend.

For context, the man explained in his post on the r/askSingaporeforum that during the early stages of their relationship, when he was still a student and financially constrained, his girlfriend had often covered the costs of their dates. Now, with stable employment, he wishes to make his proposal particularly meaningful and show his appreciation for her support over the years.

Hoping to get some guidance, he asked other users: “How much do people usually spend on engagement rings in Singapore? Is there a rule of thumb I should follow? Also, my partner and I will be getting our BTO in Q2 2028.”

“There are other things in life that matter more than how big of a rock your partner has.”

His question quickly attracted a flood of comments from locals who were eager to share their opinions. Many pointed out that there is no fixed rule when it comes to engagement rings and that the decision should depend entirely on the couple’s values and financial situation.

One Redditor summed it up directly, saying, “No one can really answer this for you la. Is your [partner] so materialistic or particular? There’s a stupid ‘rule of thumb’ by De Beers that it has to be three months’ salary, but who gives a rat’s ass about some diamond miners.”

Another commenter, who identified herself as a woman, shared a similar sentiment. “There’s no rule,” she wrote. “Just buy whatever you can afford. It can even be a S$200 ring. Ultimately, you are more valuable than the ring.”

A third advised, “I think it’s important to find out her preferences before talking about the budget. My partner and I had the ring conversation, and I was clear that I didn’t want a diamond or white gold, but preferred a yellow gold / rose gold band because it suits my skin tone better, and I can wear it easily if it’s just a band.”

Several others went on to share their personal experiences to give the man a better sense of how much people typically spend on engagement rings.

One user revealed that he had proposed with an S$800 ring and decided to save the rest of his money for their honeymoon, home, investments, and future children. He and his partner also agreed not to hold a big wedding.

He added, “You’re fine with a S$5k budget, but remember there are other things in life that matter more than how big of a rock your partner has. If she disagrees, then that’s something to think about. If your focus is on building your career first, be open about it and make sure both of you are aligned.”

Another user commented, “One of my friends proposed with a S$200 ring, another with a S$1.5k ring, and another with a S$4k ring. It all depends on the girl and whether her expectations align with your ability.”

A third wrote, “I spent 0. Both my wife and I hate wearing rings (too uncomfortable), so we don’t have wedding rings. Doesn’t change anything in our relationship.”

Meanwhile, a fourth user revealed that he had proposed using a “100-gram gold bar” instead of a traditional diamond ring, a choice that both shocked and impressed other users on the forum.

One called it a good call, while another thought it was smart since “gold tends to appreciate over the years compared with a diamond ring.”

How much do Singaporeans spend on engagement rings?

In 2024, CNA reported that couples in Singapore typically spend an average of S$3,000 on engagement rings.

This insight was provided by Patsy Loo, business director of Goldheart and Lee Hwa Jewellery.

Loo also told CNA that most couples tend to choose diamonds between 0.5 and 1 carat. “This size range is popular as customers prefer a diamond that is not too small and is still visually magnificent, at a price that fits their budgets,” she said.

