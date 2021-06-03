Man charged in court with having sex with adult daughter

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man was charged in court on Wednesday (June 2) with having consensual sex with his then 30-year-old daughter.

In a rare case, a 56-year-old Singaporean was charged in court for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his daughter in a flat on May 17, 2019, reported the Straits Times.

He was also charged with attempted incest as he tried to have sex with her again on Oct 20, 2019.

The individuals cannot be named due to a gag order.

It was reported that the man intends to plead guilty on June 21.

His now 32-year-old daughter was not charged in court on Wednesday. The outcome of her case was not disclosed in court papers, said ST.

Under the law, it is considered an offence for a man to take part in consensual sexual activities with family members or close relatives.

Section 376G of the Penal Code states that “a male, of or above the age of 16, having sexual relations with his granddaughter, daughter, sister, half-sister, mother or grandmother, with or without consent, shall be guilty of an offence”.

Furthermore, Section 376G now indicates that a woman can also be deemed a perpetrator in the offence.

The court heard that the man was under a remission order when he allegedly committed the sexual acts.

He was released from prison in 2019 for offences not disclosed in court documents.

He was under orders to avoid trouble from May 14, 2019, until Jan 11, 2021. The alleged incest is reported to violate the order.

A person found guilty of incest can be sentenced to up to five years’ imprisonment.

If convicted of the offence, the man could spend an additional 606 days in jail, according to the remaining duration of his remission order.

The first case of incest reported in Singapore was in January 2011.

Then 47-year-old plumber was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for having sexual intercourse with his daughter in 2008.

His daughter was 20 years old at the time of the offence. She was given one year’s probation in January 2012 for the offence./TISG

