Friday, November 14, 2025
Photo: 8World & Instagram / pyjamaman
Man caught scaring Ariana Grande at Singapore Wicked premiere to be charged with public nuisance

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A man accused of breaching a security barrier and rushing towards American pop star and actress Ariana Grande at a film premiere in Singapore is expected to be charged in court today (Nov 14) with one count of public nuisance, according to court ICMS records.

The man, identified by 8world News as Wen Johnson, allegedly crossed a security fence during the premiere of The Wicked: For Good on Thursday (Nov 13). Videos circulating on social media show him suddenly leaping over a barrier and running up to Grande, who was greeting fans and posing for photos.

In the footage, Wen is seen bouncing excitedly beside the singer with his hand on her shoulder. Actors Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu — all of whom were at the event with Grande — appeared startled by the intrusion. Erivo reacted immediately, stepping protectively between Grande and the man.

Security personnel moved in within seconds, pulling Wen away and escorting him off the yellow carpet. He was subsequently asked to leave Sentosa, where the premiere was held.

See also  Josephine Teo: Foreign worker dormitories now out of "crisis mode" and on to the next phase

The man was later identified as an Australian content creator known online as “Pyjama Man.” He is reported to have a history of confronting or assaulting celebrities, with past incidents involving American singer Katy Perry and Canadian pop star The Weeknd.

Following Thursday’s incident, Pyjama Man posted a video of himself rushing towards Grande on social media, captioning it: “Dear Grande, thank you for letting me jump with you on the yellow carpet.”

His post drew swift criticism, with many netizens calling his behaviour dangerous and unacceptable. One TikTok user wrote: “Imagine a strange man rushing at you with all his might, and you have absolutely no idea what he’s going to do. That would be a terrifying thing.”

Wen Johnson is slated to appear in court later today.

