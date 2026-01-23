// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, January 23, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man carried a girl in the basket of his bike, raised public concerns about safety 

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A basket is usually used to carry things and not a person! With this, it is expected that when people see a man riding a bicycle with a girl sitting on its basket, it raises concerns with regards to public safety. 

In a recent report by Lianhe Zaobao, a member of the public driving a car spotted a young man riding a HelloRide bicycle with a woman sitting in the front basket at an intersection on Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1. For additional context, HelloRide is one of the major bike-sharing operators in Singapore, with bicycles widely placed in residential areas and public spaces for short-distance use by the public.

The driver pointed out that the design of the basket was not suitable for carrying a person, and in cases that the bicycle lost control during the ride, it might endanger the girl sitting in it and as well as other road users and people in the process. 

Aside from people riding in baskets, there were also incidents where users vandalize the bicycles, and handle them with little to no care. 

See also  Morning Digest, Jan 19

To address these issues, a HelloRide spokesperson confirmed that a police report has been filed regarding this incident, and decided to decline additional comments as the case is still under investigation. Furthermore, the spokesperson admitted that they are educating users to be responsible as they use the shared bicycles. 

Other news about public complaints 

In separate news related to public complaints, there was a previous report where a woman was seen riding her electric suitcase across a street, and apparently not stopping to check for cars driving around. The woman, who was then wearing a dark top and shorts and a white backpack, was also not wearing a helmet. 

When netizens saw her actions, it sparked backlash, stating that her behaviour was dangerous. People also questioned the legality of her use of the said electric suitcase. 

Read more about the story here

