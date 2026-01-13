Woman riding an electric suitcase faces backlash after seen not stopping to check on cars on the road

SINGAPORE: A woman was recently spotted riding an electric suitcase across a street and not stopping to check for cars driving around. Her actions had sparked backlash from netizens, stating that her behaviour was dangerous and questioning the legality of her use of the said electric suitcase.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, the woman was seen by a netizen riding a white electric suitcase and crossing the zebra crossing directly to go to the covered walkway on the other side of the street in a video posted online. The woman, who was then wearing a dark top and shorts and a white backpack, was not wearing a helmet and did not stop to check the traffic flow before crossing the street.

With this, netizens questioned the legality of the woman’s actions, and others declared that electric suitcases are not considered legitimate vehicles, hence they should not be driven on the road.

Regulations from the Land Transport Authority state that electric suitcases are a type of personal mobility device (PMD). Electric luggage should pass a fire safety standard certification and can only be used on bicycle lanes or shared walkways. Furthermore, these must meet usage standards set by the LTA, including not exceeding 20 kg, a width not exceeding 70 cm, and a speed not exceeding 25 km/h.

Citizens are not allowed to ride electric luggage boxes and can only use them as regular luggage boxes if they do not meet the relevant regulations or are not registered with the authorities.

