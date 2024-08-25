SINGAPORE: A man took to social media to share that his girlfriend called him ‘ugly’ after three years of dating.

Sharing his story on r/SingaporeRaw, he mentioned that the trouble started when his girlfriend suddenly told him he needed to pay more attention to his appearance.

In response, he explained his stance, saying that he doesn’t prioritize physical appearance and considers it more of a concern for women. He also pointed out that focusing on looks is time-consuming and not something he feels is crucial.

However, instead of calming down, his girlfriend began throwing hurtful comments his way, calling him “ugly” and “unattractive.”

“I told her I still pulled her, and she got super mad. I would say I am not very handsome, yes, but average, or maybe above average.

I also had been in six relationships, so I would assume that I’m not that bad-looking, considering five other girls were attracted to me, including her at one point,” he wrote

Despite his personal conviction about looks, he sought advice from the community on improving his appearance, as he valued his relationship and wanted to make it work.

He asked, “So guys, any tips on how to enhance my looks? I’m looking for budget-friendly and time-efficient suggestions.”

“She’s asking you to cut your hair and wear a bit nicer. It’s not exactly moving mountains.”

The post has ignited a heated discussion among users, with many jumping to the conclusion that the girlfriend’s harsh comments might be a sign she’s met someone new and attractive.

They are also convinced that her criticisms are likely just a tactic to stir up drama and make it easier for her to exit the relationship without confronting the real reason for her dissatisfaction.

One user said, “In my opinion, she’s trying to change you to something she doesn’t like to justify leaving you. Don’t change unless you really want it.”

Another commented, “I’d suggest changing only if you breakup. Women mostly wish for things that they’d regret later. I’ll bet she’d start getting insecure once you actually put in the effort to look good.”

A third user remarked, “Hi, the most budget friendly and not so time-consuming solution to this would be to leave your girlfriend and look for someone else who wouldn’t speak to you that way. Hope this helps.”

Others disagreed with this view, stating that ‘being presentable’ is something everyone would want from their partners, regardless of whether they’re a man or a woman.

One user explained, “She’s not asking you to care about fashion, wear expensive clothes or curate what to wear all the time. If she’s someone who takes care of her appearance, it’s just a decent thing to do as well.

Saying you don’t care much about your appearance is like saying you’re okay with letting yourself go and that can be a bit off putting for some people. And frankly I doubt any partner man or woman is okay with that.”

Another suggested, “Bro she’s asking you to cut your hair and wear a bit nicer. It’s not exactly moving mountains. Just go in for a nice haircut, then go uniqlo and get some fitting clothes. It’s not hard.”

