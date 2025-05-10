Man asks how jobseekers stay sane and survive months of unemployment in today’s Singapore job market

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: After noticing that more and more locals are airing their concerns online about their job-hunting woes, one man took to social media to ask how they manage to stay “sane, survive, and get back in the workforce.”

On Thursday (May 8), the man wrote on the r/askSingapore forum, “The market is definitely tough right now, and it made me wonder, what do people actually do when they’re out of work for three to six months? For those who’ve been through recessions or long job hunts in Singapore, what got you through it?”

He continued, “It’s not easy, and I imagine it feels pretty demoralizing when it stretches into months. If you’ve been through something like this before, whether during COVID, the 2008 crash, or just a rough patch in your own life… what helped you get through it? What would you tell someone facing it now?”

From what he’s gathered, he also mentioned that many people resort to temporary or gig work, such as delivery, tutoring, or administrative jobs, to cover their basic living expenses and buy some time.

In their free time, he’s heard that many are also taking proactive steps to work on upskilling through coding, design, or content creation courses, hoping to eventually land a job or turn those skills into freelance opportunities.

At the end of his post, he also questioned whether government support schemes like SkillsFuture credits, job support grants, or career coaching had actually made a practical difference for those in such situations. Rather than just adding lines to a résumé, he wondered how effective these initiatives truly are in helping people break out of unemployment and move forward.

“Create a routine and leave the house from time to time.”

In the discussion thread, Numerous Reddit users tweeted their advice, personal experiences, and strategies for coping with unemployment.

One user emphasised the importance of mindset, stating, “Biggest advice: It’s not the end of the world, and don’t see it as such; it’s time to make changes and adjust your mindset. I have a friend who was in an extremely difficult situation; he couldn’t find a job that aligned with what he studied.

One time, he was really depressed, and I asked him if he ever thought of running away. His reply really shocked me. He said, ‘I have to stay strong. I think I can pull through, just bit by bit only. People will find me useful and hire me to do a great job.’ Guess what? He is in a great job with a comfortable life now.”

Another stressed the importance of staying productive, writing, “Taking up part-time jobs that are considered ‘way below my qualifications’ does help pass the time and offers a sense of fulfillment as I continue with my job search.”

Meanwhile, a third user said, “Even if you’re not working, act like you are. Create a routine and leave the house from time to time. It’s also probably the best time to work on that passion project/hobby/whatever you’ve been previously putting off because of work.”

Regarding the effectiveness of government schemes, one user shared an anecdote about a friend who had been a stay-at-home mother for several years.

They said, “She took up some SkillsFuture course affiliated with NYP, and she got a job through contacts. I don’t think the course helped her get the job, but when employers see that you’re not just sitting at home, it looks better.”

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)