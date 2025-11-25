// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man arrested for causing public disturbance, directing traffic, and gesturing wildly at police officers

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man was suspected of harassing customers at the Geylang Serai Market and Food Centre and also directing traffic at a taxi stand with wild gestures before police officers arrested him. 

The man was seen wearing a baseball cap, directing traffic at a taxi stand and helping passengers put their bags and trolleys into the back of the taxi. While doing so, the suspect used exaggerated gestures, as if he were dancing and performing.

Furthermore, a police car with police officers was parked near the taxi stand where the man was located. 

When the reporters visited the area, vendors at the market said they were all aware of the situation. One employee of a pastry stall also admitted that the man had harassed a customer at the hawker centre, taking away food that others had not finished. 

Additionally, a grocery store employee also remarked that after harassing customers, the man went straight to the taxi stand and started directing traffic until the police arrested him. 

See also  Singapore, for those who aren't Crazy Rich

The 38-year-old man was then arrested for public nuisance, and the case is reported to be under investigation. 

In Singapore, public nuisance includes actions that can harm, threaten, or bother the members of the public. Examples of public nuisances are loud shouting in public, making wild gestures, blocking people ot traffic, and the like. Whether something counts as a public nuisance depends on the law. 

This act of causing public nuisance is an arrestable offence in Singapore, meaning police can arrest a suspect without a warrant. 

Someone who is accused of causing a public nuisance under the law might have to pay a fine of up to S$2,000. Furthermore, if an individual knew that their actions would harm or bother the members of the public, he/she might face imprisonment of up to 3 months, and/or pay a fine of up to S$2,000.

