Man allegedly throws urine into incense burner after smoke made him unable to sleep

Singapore — A man, reportedly in his 60s, is said to have thrown bags of urine into an incense paper burner bin.

A witness saw the older man do this not only once, but twice.

Chinese language media outfit Shin Min Daily News reported on the incident, which occurred at Block 232 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, on its Facebook page on Thursday (Aug 26).

The reason why the man threw the bags of urine into the bin is that he said the smoke from the bin entered his unit and caused him to lose sleep.

Shin Min Daily News wrote, “The incense paper burner bin is not an incinerator”.

The Hungry Ghost Festival, observed on the fifteenth day of the seventh month of the lunar calendar, kicked off on Sunday (Aug 22). To mark this, joss papers are traditionally burned as an offering to the departed.

So burning smells are not unusual at all at this time of the year.

But instead of turning the other cheek, it looks as though the older man found an unusual way of airing his grievances over the situation.

Shin Min got the story from the 37-year-old individual who witnessed the older man throwing his urine into the burner bin.

The first time this occurred was allegedly on Aug 8, at around 10 o’clock in the evening.

The witness, who was jogging past the building at the time, saw the older man throw a bag containing a yellowish liquid into the bin.

The eyewitness then called the older man’s attention.

The older man, who was upset, then told him that he had a hard time sleeping because of the smoke.

After some time, the younger man filed a police report, as the incident happened again, although the report from Shin Min does not mention when the second incident occurred.

One reporter from the Chinese media outfit visited the older man, who confirmed that the smoke from the burnt joss papers had entered his home.

The older man told Shin Min that he had filed a police report concerning the incident. /TISG

