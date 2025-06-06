Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Photo for illustrative purposes only: Screengrab/sbstransit.com.sg
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Man allegedly spit at female passengers twice on bus; fellow commuter calls for action

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A commuter has raised concerns over a man who allegedly spat at female passengers on a public bus on two separate occasions, with no significant action taken despite multiple reports.

Vengesh, who witnessed the incidents during his morning commute, told Stomp the disturbing behaviour happened around 6.30am on bus service 65. “I saw the man spitting at female passengers twice,” he said, “On one occasion, he even blew his nose and wiped it on the bus seat. I shouted at him many times, but he just ignored me.”

According to Vengesh, he promptly reported the incidents to the bus captain, who issued a warning to the man. However, the commuter expressed frustration that the problem persists. “It’s disappointing that such unhygienic and aggressive behaviour is allowed to continue. Does age really excuse someone from being held accountable?” he questioned.

Vengesh also filed reports with the police and the National Environment Agency (NEA). In his police report from August 23, 2024, he described the man—a Chinese-descended male—as exhibiting “aggressive and abusive behaviour,” including shouting loudly and using offensive language.

Vengesh added that the man had previously spat on nearby passengers, creating an unsafe environment. He believed the man was targeting him specifically after an earlier confrontation over vulgar language months before.

He made another police report on October 3, 2024. In February 2025, the police responded by advising Vengesh to call them immediately should he encounter the man again.

Vengesh expressed the practical difficulties of this approach: “Call the police at 6.30am to catch him? Really? How am I supposed to go to work? I want to be a good citizen, but I cannot be taking leave for everything just to get someone caught. Stopping the bus and calling 999 while everyone’s rushing to work isn’t realistic.”

Stomp reported that the NEA was unable to take further action due to the lack of a specific timeframe, which made reviewing CCTV footage impossible.

Turning to Stomp for help, Vengesh said: “I’m sharing this to raise awareness and help stop this unruly and unhygienic behaviour. I hope by exposing him, people will start to notice, and he’ll be more cautious and behave appropriately on the bus.”

