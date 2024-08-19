Moon Byul of MAMAMOO has released the second teaser for the “Is This Love?” music video. The main track from Starlit of Twinkle, her first full-length repackage album, is “Is This Love?”

The teaser begins with Moon Byul energetically kicking a soccer ball across a stadium field before transitioning to a synchronized dance sequence alongside her backup dancers.

The singer focused through her imaginary camera while saying, “Ready, set, go!” in the new teaser music video. Moon Byul then displayed a heart-shaped sign to draw in her followers.

Additive melody

“Is This Love?” is a catchy retro pop song, blending rhythmic beats and synth sounds with playful lyrics that cleverly convey the excitement of falling in love. Its addictive melody adds to its charm.

Starlit of Twinkle is a repackage of Moon Byul’s first full-length album, Starlit of Muse, initially released in February.

While Starlit of Muse represents the artwork (or “starlight”) brought to life by Moon Byul (the “muse”), Starlit of Twinkle symbolizes the collective brilliance of her works coming together.

Moon Byul’s repackaged album, Starlit of Twinkle, is set for release on Aug 21 at 6 pm.

Carving a niche

MAMAMOO is a South Korean girl group renowned for their exceptional vocal abilities, strong live performances, and unique musical style. Composed of four members – Solar, Moon Byul, Wheein, and Hwasa – they’ve carved a niche for themselves in the K-pop industry.

Unlike many other K-pop groups, MAMAMOO focuses primarily on vocal prowess and harmonies. They’ve experimented with various genres, from retro and jazz to R&B and hip-hop, showcasing their versatility as artists.

Their music is often characterized by strong melodies, complex arrangements, and witty lyrics.

Moon Byul is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, and talk show host, best known as a member of the popular girl group MAMAMOO. With her strong stage presence and exceptional rapping skills, she has become a beloved figure in the K-pop industry.

She is celebrated for her powerful and charismatic rap style, often described as “tomboyish” and “swaggy.”