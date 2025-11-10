Malaysia’s running out of rice: What happens when a nation’s comfort food becomes a luxury?

MALAYSIA: Malaysia is facing a tough question: How can it ensure there is always enough rice for everyone? As global temperatures rise and weather patterns become more unpredictable, the country’s rice production is shrinking—and that’s raising real concerns about food security.

Officials are sounding the alarm. They’re now looking beyond Malaysia’s borders for help, reaching out to neighbouring countries to secure a steady rice supply. According to a recent Bernama report, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Mohamad Sabu recently travelled to Cambodia to explore ways to strengthen agricultural cooperation, including increasing rice imports.

“We have enough stock of rice for at least six months,” Sabu said. “But with climate change, we can’t predict what will happen. Food security is crucial.”

Why Malaysia’s rice yields are dropping

Several factors are behind the decline in local rice production, but the biggest one is climate change. Extreme heat, unexpected floods, and erratic rainfall have taken a serious toll on paddy fields.

Sabu disclosed that Malaysia’s rice self-sufficiency dropped from 71% to 56%—a significant decline that stresses how difficult it is to grow rice at home.

Urban development is also a factor, plus low incomes that push countless farmers to abandon their fields, seeking better-paying work. With only a few people growing rice, Malaysia has become dependent on imports to feed its people.

Why rice shortages hit hard

In Malaysia, rice is at the heart of every meal. It’s an affordable, essential source of nourishment, especially for families in the lower-income bracket.

That’s why even a slight scarcity or price increase can have a huge impact. Malaysians consume approximately 2.7 million tons of rice annually, importing 30% of it from Cambodia, with other major suppliers including Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan, and India.

Nonetheless, global supply is also strained. Downpours and heat waves are destroying crops worldwide. In addition, rising production costs, trade restrictions, and supply chain disruptions make the risk of rice shortages even more inevitable.

To address the issue head-on, Malaysia is strengthening ties with regional allies and increasing rice imports. Specifically, Cambodia plays a vital role.

“Cambodia has plenty of paddy farms and produces quality rice for exports,” Sabu said. “Perhaps, we could buy more in the future if needed.”

At the same time, scientists and farmers are collaborating on a sustainable future. Researchers are developing rice varieties that can withstand heat and survive flooding, while farmers are adopting greener, low-carbon farming methods—often supported by government subsidies and incentives.

Looking ahead

Malaysia’s approach is clear: Balance imports with sustainable local production. Through innovation, regional collaboration, and adaptability, Malaysia aims to keep rice—its most treasured staple—on every table, even as extreme weather and economic pressures test its resilience. /TISG