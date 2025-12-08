Malaysia’s illegal miners turn abandoned malls into energy-guzzling crime hubs

For most of history, thieves went after things you could actually touch — cash, jewelry, a car in the middle of the night. But in the era of digital money, crime has taken a weird turn. In Malaysia, authorities are now chasing down around 14,000 illegal Bitcoin mining operations, and these setups have quietly drained an estimated $1.1 billion worth of electricity in just five years.

To keep up, police aren’t just knocking on doors. They’re flying drones overhead and waving around handheld sensors that detect unusual power usage. What they’re up against is essentially a futuristic game of hide-and-seek — one that shows just how lucrative Bitcoin mining can be when someone else is stuck paying the utility bill.

Power theft with national consequences

Bitcoin’s value skyrocketed to more than $126,000 in October before cooling off, but even with the dips, mining the cryptocurrency still promises big returns. For illegal operators in Malaysia, the math feels easy: tap into the grid, keep the machines running, and watch the coins roll in.

But that “easy money” mindset is hitting the country hard. Malaysia’s national utility, Tenaga Nasional, has been left holding an enormous bill. And the real danger goes beyond lost revenue — the country’s power grid is under serious strain.

“The risk of allowing such activities to happen is no longer about stealing,” warned Akmal Nasir, Malaysia’s deputy minister of energy transition and water transformation. “You can actually even break our facilities. It becomes a challenge to our system.”

It’s not a uniquely Malaysian problem, either. Iran dealt with rolling blackouts last year, partly blamed on illegal crypto mining. Kuwait launched its own crackdown earlier this year amid a “major” power crisis.

A global boom fueled by stolen energy

Zoom out, and the picture gets even bigger. Bitcoin mining worldwide burns through an astonishing amount of electricity — more than some entire countries use in a year. The United States now leads the pack, hosting over 75% of global mining activity, even as other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum have moved to far more energy-efficient models.

Back in Malaysia, however, the business of mining — legally or not — keeps expanding. Empty malls and old warehouses are being reborn as covert crypto factories. Legal miners pay steep electricity bills and taxes; illegal ones simply tap into the grid and hope no drone catches them in the act.

“Even if you run it properly, the challenge is that the market itself is very volatile,” Nasir said. “I don’t see any well-run mining that can be considered as successful legally.”

He didn’t mince words when describing the illegal operations: they operate like organized crime. “It does have modus operandi,” he said — a reminder that what started as a niche tech hobby has grown into a sprawling underground industry with serious national consequences.