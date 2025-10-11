Malaysia’s first pink sand beach in Penang! — Just 1.5 hours from Singapore Changi to the Instagram-worthy pinkish paradise

MALAYSIA: Pack your beach hats and grab your sunnies, Singapore! Penang is turning pink this November, and it’s not because of the flamingos.

A vibrant new seaside attraction is making waves just across the Causeway. Penang, a perennial holiday favourite among Singaporeans, is adding a brand-new pink sand beach to its already irresistible charm. And it’s only 1 hour and 25 minutes by plane from Changi, which is shorter than your average MRT breakdown delay.

According to Secret Singapore, this Instagram-worthy pink sand beach, opening in November 2025, will sprawl across a massive 80,000 square feet near Batu Ferringhi—one of Penang’s most popular beachside spots. While the rosy hue won’t come from crushed red coral (as in some natural pink beaches), it will be artificially created to mimic that dreamy, pastel-toned aesthetic that TikTokers and travel junkies crave.

“The new pink sand beach has created a buzz across the region. It promises not only breathtaking rosy-hued sand but also adds a whimsical touch to Penang’s already vibrant tourism scene,” noted Secret Singapore.

Malaysia’s candy-coloured beach club, just like in the Bahamas

If you’re already planning a Bintan or Bali getaway, this new Penang attraction might just change your mind. Pink beaches are extremely rare in the natural world, typically found in exotic locales like Indonesia’s Komodo Island or the Bahamas. Now, Malaysia wants in on the candy-coloured beach club—and Penang is stepping up.

It’s the perfect quick escape. No long-haul flights, no need to exchange too much cash—just hop on a budget airline and arrive in style. Plus, Batu Ferringhi is already a hotspot with luxe resorts, bustling night markets, and mouthwatering nasi kandar. And adding a pink beach into the mix simply adds that extra sambal to your char kway teow.

Instagram-worthy rosy pink shoreline for families

Beyond its eye-catching pink shoreline, this new coastal gem is designed with families in mind. Visitors can look forward to a children’s play area, beachfront camping zones, and plenty of scenic spots perfect for sunset watching and camera-ready moments.

So whether you’re in the mood for a short weekend escape or planning a longer island retreat, this picture-perfect beach deserves a prime spot on your travel bucket list.

Might not be all natural, but it’s still aesthetically pleasing

Of course, no dreamy development comes without its share of criticism. The fact that the beach is man-made has drawn concerns about environmental sustainability and authenticity.

“Although this news has sparked some criticism about the authenticity and environmental impact of such constructions—considering the beach is man-made and artificial,” reports Secret Singapore, “it’s still a must-see for those who need another compelling reason to explore Penang’s coastal charm.”

In other words, it’s okay to love it for what it is as a fun, fabulous tourist magnet that might not be natural, but is certainly going to be aesthetically pleasing.

Pink paradise cost that will make it your next happy place

So come November, expect travel agencies and budget airlines to roll out irresistible Penang promo deals. Whether you’re a solo wanderer, a couple on a staycation budget, or a family in need of a tropical fix without breaking the bank, this beach might just be your next happy place.

Estimated costs: Return flights from Singapore to Penang typically range from S$80 to S$150, and with low-cost carriers in the mix, the pink paradise is basically one Kopitiam lunch away.

Don’t be surprised if your IG feed turns rose-tinted soon!

Artificial or not, Penang’s pink sand beach promises a vibrant new chapter in the region’s tourism playbook. It’s got all the makings of a crowd-pleaser: Novelty, visual appeal, and easy access for Singaporeans who love a good weekend getaway.

So come November, don’t be surprised if your IG feed turns rosé-tinted. Because when Penang blushes, like it or not, the whole region will take notice!

