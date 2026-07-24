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Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak (Wiki Commons/Firdaus Latif)
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Malaysians online not keen on former PM’s potential return

Kazi Mahmood
By Kazi Mahmood

MALAYSIA: A recent debate on social media has sparked disagreement among netizens. A post on Threads asked whether former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak should contest for the premiership again if freed. The majority of users strongly opposed the idea, reflecting widespread scepticism about his potential political comeback.

Around the same time, Projek Sama urged Najib to resolve his three remaining cases—1MDB-Tanore, IPIC, and SRC2—through trial or plea bargain under Section 172C if he seeks a pardon for his SRC conviction.

The group insists Najib must admit guilt, apologise publicly, and retire from politics to restore faith in justice. Pardons, they stress, should supplement—not undermine—the rule of law, ensuring no “dua darjat” (double standards) between elites and ordinary Malaysians.

One user shared a screenshot of the Threads discussion, saying they would not support Najib’s return to politics. The screenshot showed another commenter saying they would welcome his return, arguing that life was more “peaceful” during his time in office.

Another user said Malaysia’s laws must be respected, arguing that anyone found guilty of a crime should serve their sentence regardless of claims of political persecution.

The commenter added that if Najib eventually completes his sentence and his supporters continue backing him, that would be a separate matter.

Some users also criticised those calling for Najib’s release. One commenter alleged that some supporters benefited from contracts awarded during Najib’s administration.

The commenter further claimed that under Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, those individuals are no longer receiving the same benefits because of the current administration’s tighter spending approach.

Another user argued that the 1MDB scandal alone should be enough reason for Malaysians not to support Najib Razak’s return to politics, saying the case brought global embarrassment and continues to affect Malaysia’s reputation.

Many echoed the sentiment, saying Malaysia’s reputation still needs rebuilding after the scandal and that the country’s future depends on the integrity of its leaders.

Some users also praised Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, describing him as one of Malaysia’s more influential former prime ministers whose legacy remains visible across the country. Others said the comparison highlights the importance of restoring public trust and safeguarding Malaysia’s global standing.

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