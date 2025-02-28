SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Malaysian woman shared on social media that her application for permanent residency in Singapore was rejected, though she has lived in the city-state since she was one year old.

“I currently hold a Malaysian passport and an S Pass in Singapore. I also completed my entire education here and have been working for about 5–6 years now. My highest education is higher NITEC,” she wrote on the r/askSingapore forum on Thursday (Feb 27).

“I applied for PR for the first time in September 2024 and just received the results today; it was unfortunately unsuccessful, with no reasons provided,” she added.

Feeling crushed by the rejection, she turned to the online community for advice, hoping to understand why her application was unsuccessful. “Does anyone have any insights into what the possible reasons could be?” she asked.

‘Do volunteer work’

In the comment section, one Singaporean Redditor said, “From my experience (HR & agent) with the employees who have gotten PR, they usually hold a 1 year S Pass before applying to get a higher chance of getting PR.

“Working in Singapore for x years doesn’t matter to them sometimes because to get PR, you have to hold an S Pass or E Pass prior. So more often than not, they look at the S/E Pass duration rather than the total duration worked.”

Another Redditor suggested that the woman consider getting a diploma or degree, as it could help boost her income and possibly improve her chances the next time she applies for PR.

She added, “To be frank, no one knows the judging criteria of PR and citizenship applications, but you are still young, so you have a very high chance of getting it in a few years if you increase your income.”

A third commenter encouraged the woman to integrate into the local community through volunteering. He wrote, “Do volunteer work. Meaningful volunteer work ya. Like teaching the elderly how to use gadgets, delivering food to the needy, etc. Not for some […] corporate events kind of.”

Possible reasons for rejection of a PR application

According to Epica Immigration, there are eight possible reasons for the rejection of an application for permanent residency.

Salary and economic contribution. If the applicant’s salary is on the lower side, that could be a factor. It might sound harsh, but a higher salary suggests the applicant is making a bigger impact on the economy through taxes and doing a job that is more valued.

Skills and industry demand. The applicant’s field of work matters, too. If the applicant’s skills aren’t in high demand or they are not in a niche industry, that could hurt their chances. This is also why healthcare professionals tend to have better chances with PR applications.

Old age. If the applicant is over 50, it can be harder to get approved. Older applicants are expected to have higher salaries and more experience, plus there’s concern about Singapore’s ageing population.

A study by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) found that an ageing population could slow GDP growth by 1.5% per year. Therefore, if the applicant is close to retirement, the government may not see much long-term benefit in granting PR.

Length of stay in Singapore. How long the applicant has been living and working in Singapore also counts. While there’s no strict minimum stay requirement from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), applying within a year can lower one’s chances of getting approved.

Marriage to a Singaporean. Being married to a Singaporean doesn’t automatically guarantee PR approval. In fact, only about 49% of applicants in this category get accepted each year. Moreover, if the applicant is unemployed, ICA will likely check if they can be supported by their spouse.

Family background concerns. The ICA will evaluate not just the applicant but their whole family. If the applicant leaves out certain dependents, like sons who might need to do National Service (NS), it could raise some red flags. Authorities know that some applicants try to get around NS obligations by not including those dependents, so doing that could affect the application.

Community involvement. If the applicant hasn’t been involved in any social activities or hasn’t tried to integrate into the community, that could be a drawback. It’s not considered a major factor, but it might cost a few points.

Racial demographics. There may be a smaller quota for individuals from certain backgrounds, such as Indian or other non-Chinese and non-Malay races, as the authorities aim to maintain the balance of Singapore’s existing racial makeup.

Read also: SG worker asks how to deal with manager who’s “kind and friendly” but doesn’t have leadership qualities

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)