Malaysian woman caught in ‘two-husband’ scandal in conservative state

MALAYSIA: In a conservative corner of Malaysia where an Islamic party holds sway and moral scandals spread faster than nasi kerabu rumours, a 30-year-old woman suddenly became public enemy number one.

Her alleged crime? Juggling two husbands like a pro multitasker – allegedly spending days with Husband No. 2 in his rented house and nights back home with Husband No. 1, just 19km away.

The drama exploded when the first husband’s sister, Ekin, dropped a Facebook bombshell. She posted photos of a Thai marriage certificate from Songkhla, dated November 2024, proving the woman had tied the knot with a Johorean man while supposedly still married to her Kelantanese brother.

Ekin fumed at the sister-in-law living a suspicious double life, and Malaysia’s keyboard warriors piled on. Netizens branded her everything from cunning to outright criminal – after all, in Islamic law, polyandry (a woman with multiple husbands) is a big no-no, while polygyny (men with multiple wives) gets a conditional green light.

The woman, clearly exhausted by the online lynching, broke her silence with a classic Malaysian shrug: “Whatever I say, everyone will blame me.”

She admitted to marrying the second guy in Thailand because “the process there is slightly easier” – no divorce papers required, apparently. But she insisted she and Husband No. 1 had split up long ago. The catch? They never bothered registering the divorce at the Religious Office. She agreed that the fault is hers.

Cue the Kelantan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JAHEAIK) swooping in like moral detectives. Statements were taken, eyebrows were raised, and the state, run by Islamists who love a good Syariah enforcement story, braced for a juicy bigamy case.

Then came the plot twist that left everyone choking on their teh tarik.

Authorities confirmed: the couple had actually divorced in June 2022. The first husband backed it up. No bigamy, no double life, no scandalous shuttle service between two homes.

Just a classic case of Malaysian bureaucracy biting back: an unregistered divorce turning a perfectly legal remarriage into a viral nightmare.

JAHEAIK’s Mohd Asri Mat Daud put it bluntly: “The former husband admitted that he divorced his wife with a single talaq (divorce). Therefore, it is not true that the woman has two husbands,” he was quoted as saying.

Investigation closed on the bigamy front, though they’re still poking around registration technicalities.

In a state where crossing borders for quicker weddings (or extra ones) is whispered about, this saga highlights the perils of skipping paperwork. One unregistered talak, and suddenly you’re the star of Malaysia’s latest moral panic.

Moral of the story? In Kelantan —or anywhere, really — always dot your i’s, cross your t’s, and register that divorce. Otherwise, the internet will marry you off to drama faster than you can say “Songkhla shortcut.”