Malaysian secretary stole over S$38K from SG company to give tips to TikTok influencers

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman was given a four-month jail sentence after authorities discovered that she had stolen S$38,315.30 to fuel her obsession with social media influencers.

On Jul 10, 20-year-old Zhou Yuen pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust, with another charge under Section 477A of the Penal Code (falsification of accounts by a clerk, officer, or servant) taken into consideration for her sentencing. Zhou had forged signatures on payment vouchers, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

From Jun 25, 2024, to Jan 9, 2025, the Malaysian woman had worked in Singapore for Xinlixing Hardware Environmental Protection Sdn Bhd, a recycling firm. She earned S$2,300 a month at this job.

At the company’s warehouse, people would bring in recyclable materials, which would be weighed. After this, receipts would be issued showing the quantity and weight of the materials. The customers who brought the materials in would then present these receipts to Xinlixing Hardware Environmental Protection’s office at Woodlands Link so they could get paid.

It was Zhou’s job to prepare the vouchers for the customers’ payments, which she made from funds in a cash box after they signed their vouchers. Every time the funds would run low, her boss would replenish them.

Zhou’s thievery began early in December 2024, when her supervisor was overseas. She began taking money from the cash box, using it to tip TikTok influencers she favoured. This is known as “da shang (打赏), which translates as “to reward.” It allows netizens to buy gifts for influencers, which then translates to cash for them.

From Dec 2, 2024, to Jan 9, 2025, the former secretary committed 42 acts of theft, for a total of S$38,315.30. The amounts she stole ranged from S$65 to more than S$2,000. In her endeavour to hide her misdeeds, she forged signatures from alleged clients and payment vouchers.

Zhou’s young age was taken into consideration by the prosecution, which is why she was not given a heavier sentence. She also does not have a prior criminal record.

Online, however, netizens commenting on Zhou’s story have been less than charitable, criticising her for making poor choices to send money to people whom she doesn’t even know.

“Let’s see if the influencers will contribute to her lawyer fees and visit her in the lockup,” one wrote.

“Lol….for influencers or for idol’s obsession?? Nowadays, too many have become obsessed with idols, unhealthy… unhealthy…,” another commented. /TISG

Read also: ‘How is that laksa lol?’ TikTokers ask Canadian influencer who tries ‘Singaporean food’ for the first time