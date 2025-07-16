// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik/pikisuperstar (for illustration purposes only).
Law
2 min.Read

Malaysian secretary stole over S$38K from SG company to give tips to TikTok influencers

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman was given a four-month jail sentence after authorities discovered that she had stolen S$38,315.30 to fuel her obsession with social media influencers.

On Jul 10, 20-year-old Zhou Yuen pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust, with another charge under Section 477A of the Penal Code (falsification of accounts by a clerk, officer, or servant) taken into consideration for her sentencing. Zhou had forged signatures on payment vouchers, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

From Jun 25, 2024, to Jan 9, 2025, the Malaysian woman had worked in Singapore for Xinlixing Hardware Environmental Protection Sdn Bhd, a recycling firm. She earned S$2,300 a month at this job.

At the company’s warehouse, people would bring in recyclable materials, which would be weighed. After this, receipts would be issued showing the quantity and weight of the materials. The customers who brought the materials in would then present these receipts to Xinlixing Hardware Environmental Protection’s office at Woodlands Link so they could get paid.

See also  After US entrepreneur asked 'why women are treated as second-tier citizens in Singapore?' she was told 'Pls don't bring American nonsense to Asia'

It was Zhou’s job to prepare the vouchers for the customers’ payments, which she made from funds in a cash box after they signed their vouchers. Every time the funds would run low, her boss would replenish them.

Zhou’s thievery began early in December 2024, when her supervisor was overseas. She began taking money from the cash box, using it to tip TikTok influencers she favoured. This is known as “da shang (打赏), which translates as “to reward.” It allows netizens to buy gifts for influencers, which then translates to cash for them.

From Dec 2, 2024, to Jan 9, 2025, the former secretary committed 42 acts of theft, for a total of S$38,315.30. The amounts she stole ranged from S$65 to more than S$2,000. In her endeavour to hide her misdeeds, she forged signatures from alleged clients and payment vouchers.

Zhou’s young age was taken into consideration by the prosecution, which is why she was not given a heavier sentence. She also does not have a prior criminal record.

See also  Still a Student? Here’s How to Get Student Discounts on Singapore Airlines Tickets!

Online, however, netizens commenting on Zhou’s story have been less than charitable, criticising her for making poor choices to send money to people whom she doesn’t even know.

“Let’s see if the influencers will contribute to her lawyer fees and visit her in the lockup,” one wrote.

“Lol….for influencers or for idol’s obsession?? Nowadays, too many have become obsessed with idols, unhealthy… unhealthy…,” another commented. /TISG

Read also: ‘How is that laksa lol?’ TikTokers ask Canadian influencer who tries ‘Singaporean food’ for the first time

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Is my skin colour the reason I can’t find a place to rent in Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: The Lion City prides itself on its diversity...

‘Female tenants only’: Why do landlords always prefer women? Male renter asks

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user recently inquired, "Why do...

Woman trailed to Pilates class by stranger with phone, netizens debate legality

SINGAPORE: In a current viral Reddit post, a young...

Singapore is the number 1 city for the ultra-wealthy again in 2025

SINGAPORE: The Little Red Dot has topped yet another...

Business

July 2025 BTO sales: Around 1,400 flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang with under 3-year wait and over 1,700 ready-to-move-in SBF units to go...

SINGAPORE: Around 1,400 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Clementi and...

‘Is my skin colour the reason I can’t find a place to rent in Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: The Lion City prides itself on its diversity...

‘How do people manage multiple offers when I can’t get one?’ frustrated worker asks

SINGAPORE: In the highly competitive tech world, where securing...

Temasek strengthens bets on family businesses in India

SINGAPORE: Singapore's state investor Temasek is betting on Indian...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

© The Independent Singapore